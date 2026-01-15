Innovation Saskatchewan Invests $26,000 in Usask Saskatchewan Innovation Growth & Market Acceleration Program to Accelerate Student Led Tech Companies

CANADA, January 15 - Released on January 15, 2026

Innovation Saskatchewan is investing $26,300 in the University of Saskatchewan (USask) Saskatchewan Innovation Growth & Market Acceleration (SIGMA) program to help engineering students turn innovative ideas into startups and strengthen the province's innovation ecosystem.

Integrated within the USask College of Engineering, SIGMA embeds technological innovation and entrepreneurship into its program, providing students with a unique opportunity to develop their product for the right market and customer and determine their next career steps.

The funding supports SIGMA's venture accelerator and community events through Spring 2026, including hackathons focused on key industries like mining, energy and agriculture. These core pathways highlight opportunities beyond traditional engineering roles, build essential entrepreneurial skills and help students more effectively move from engineer to founder.

"SIGMA strengthens Saskatchewan's innovation pipeline and gives students the tools and connections to succeed," Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Warren Kaeding said. "By investing in training and skill-building for future leaders, we are fuelling innovation, creating jobs and building a stronger tech sector that drives Saskatchewan's economic growth."

SIGMA is the only program of its kind in Canada offering hands-on experience and mentorship from industry experts to students developing early-stage tech ventures. This pioneering approach implements principles and resources from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT) Global Leadership Entrepreneurship Educators Network (GLEEN), which USask is a founding member, to drive meaningful change on a global scale.

Since 2021, more than 500 students have participated in SIGMA events and 56 students have graduated from the program. The program has advanced 15 startups through its accelerator, including RUNNR, a rising star in Saskatchewan's tech sector and leader in the local logistics and delivery management space. Additionally, many startups such as CanXTract, NutraMate, TauLab, PrairieBond and SafeShift, have progressed into subsequent accelerator programs designed for the next stage of growth like Opus, Lab2Market, Co.Labs and investment competitions like Startup TNT summits.

"SIGMA is grateful to Innovation Saskatchewan for the resources and support," SIGMA Interim Lead David Yee said. "The engagement and mentorship from the agency and the access to Collider at the Research and Technology Park in Saskatoon puts our program participants on equal footing with startup founders anywhere in the country and the world. SIGMA and its participants are proof of Innovation Saskatchewan's mission to 'Empower Innovators' and ensure 'Great Ideas Grow Here' in Saskatchewan."

Innovation Saskatchewan also provides SIGMA startups and hackathons with access to workstations, a podcast studio, collaboration spaces and community at its Collider co-working hub in Saskatoon. Collider locations in Saskatoon and Regina are Saskatchewan's only tech-focused co-working spaces and home to the only 5G Innovation Labs in the province, creating dynamic environments that foster collaboration and innovation.

Saskatchewan's tech sector is the fastest growing in the Prairie provinces and is on track to exceed the 2030 growth plan goal of tripling its size. Accelerator programs like SIGMA are key to building a sustainable, inclusive startup ecosystem and elevating Saskatchewan's position as the best place to build and grow innovative tech companies.

