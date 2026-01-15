Charges Laid Against Unlicensed Immigration Consultant

CANADA, January 15 - Released on January 15, 2026

This is the First Time Charges Have Been Laid Against an Unlicensed Consultant in Saskatchewan

Jun Su is charged with an offence under Section 3 of The Immigration Services Act, 2024. The alleged offence took place between January 20, 2025, and July 4, 2025, at or near Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Su is charged with providing immigration services or recruitment services without a license, as prohibited by section 3-1 (1) (a), contrary to sections 7-6 (1) (k) and 7-6 (2).

Saskatchewan proclaimed The Immigration Services Act, 2024 (ISA) on July 1, 2024, which replaced FWRISA. The legislation is the most comprehensive program integrity framework in the nation, including the highest fines for violation in the country.

The Program Compliance Branch of the Ministry of Immigration and Career Training works to protect immigrants and foreign workers in Saskatchewan. Contact the Program Compliance Branch at pcb@gov.sk.ca or call 306-798-1350 if you have questions about the ISA, believe your rights have been violated, or want to file a complaint about the immigration or recruitment process. You do not need permission from anyone to contact the Program Compliance Branch and all your information will be kept confidential.

While the ISA specifically protects against the unique situations that immigrants and foreign workers may find themselves in, all employees whether Canadian citizens or permanent and temporary residents are protected by employment standards and occupational health and safety provisions within The Saskatchewan Employment Act.

