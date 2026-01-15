Governor Abbott Announces 2026 Governor’s Small Business Summit Host Cities

TEXAS, January 15 - January 15, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the 15 Texas communities selected as 2026 Governor’s Small Business Summit host cities. Held throughout the year and in regions across the state, the Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the Texas economy,” said Governor Abbott. “With more than 3.5 million small businesses across our state employing nearly half of all working Texans, Texas continues to lead the nation as the top state for job creation. I congratulate the communities selected to host a Governor’s Small Business Summit and encourage small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to participate. By connecting Texans with the tools, resources, and partnerships they need to grow their businesses, we will spur continued economic expansion across every region.”

The Governor’s Small Business Summits offer a variety of sessions bringing together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summits also provide participants with the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

Registration for the first two 2026 Governor’s Small Business Summit locations are open. Registration for the remaining Summits will open three months out from each event.

For more information and to register, visit gov.texas.gov/events.

Communities interested in hosting a future Governor’s Small Business Summit may contact the Office of Small Business Assistance.

The Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office and the Office of Small Business Assistance within the Office of the Governor also house the Business Permit Office to help small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs through Texas’ permitting, licensing, and regulatory environment. The 2026-2027 Texas Business Licenses & Permits Guide provides information on state-level business licenses or permits required for specific business activities.