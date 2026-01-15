Amendments Modernize Pesticide Application and Enhance Compliance

CANADA, January 15 - Released on January 15, 2026

The Ministry of Agriculture amended The Pest Control Products Regulations, 2015, to modernize pesticide application practices and enhance compliance measures for commercial operators in Saskatchewan.

The new amendments include the following changes:

A new licence category for remotely-piloted aircraft systems (RPAS, commonly known as drones) which allows licensed commercial applicators to apply pest control products using RPAS if the product is federally registered for this use.

One-year licence terms for all commercial pesticide licence types, supporting consistency and improved compliance.

Insurance requirements to ensure those offering RPAS application carry adequate coverage for pesticide drift liability.

Compliance and record-keeping to ensure global positioning system (GPS) records for pesticide application flights are maintained.

"Our government is committed to supporting innovation in agriculture," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "By introducing a licence category for drone spraying and enhancing compliance measures, we are helping commercial applicators adopt new technologies."

These amendments follow stakeholder consultations held in early 2025.

In Saskatchewan, commercial pesticide applicators require a pesticide applicator licence. Agricultural producers are exempt from this requirement when applying pesticides on their own land. Producers must follow federal pesticide regulatory requirements, including product label restrictions.

Training for pesticide applicator licences remains mandatory. Saskatchewan Polytechnic is offering an RPAS Pesticide Applicator course in early 2026.

Health Canada's Pest Management Regulatory Agency is responsible for pesticide product registration in Canada. Currently, the agency has approved and registered seven pest control products for RPAS application. There is no specific timeline for when new pest control products will be registered.

Currently, only one fungicide is approved for RPAS application to control powdery mildew on fruits, vegetables and cannabis/hemp. All other RPAS-registered products are restricted from use on cropland.

Technical questions about the regulation amendments can be directed to Brett Rumpel, Forensic Agrologist at 306-787-8711 or by email at brett.rumpel@gov.sk.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: