Versified! The Human Equation Named Official Selection of SoCal Film Awards Season 21

Versified! The Human Equation | Official Selection, SoCal Film Awards 2026 Writer & Producer Bob Gossom

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Versified! The Human Equation , a performance-driven poetry film written and produced by Bob Gossom and directed by Sonny Lira, has been named an Official Selection of the SoCal Film Awards , chosen from over 1,200 global submissions.The SoCal Film Awards is a long-running independent awards platform recognizing filmmakers, screenwriters, and creative artists worldwide. Founded in 2005, the organization honors bold, original voices across film, screenwriting, and emerging media.Versified! The Human Equation blends poetry, live performance, and cinematic storytelling, bringing verse to the screen through live performance and cinematic storytelling. Adapted from Gossom’s poetry collection The Human Equation, the film challenges conventional boundaries between literature, theater, and cinema, presenting poetry as a physical, embodied art form.“We’re honored to be recognized by an institution that has championed independent artists for two decades,” Gossom said. “The SoCal Film Awards’ commitment to creative independence and emerging voices makes this selection especially meaningful, proof that a single breath of verse can still shake the screen.”As an Official Selection, Versified! The Human Equation is eligible for awards recognizing artistic merit and originality across the festival’s global program.The selection coincides with the upcoming release of the third edition of The Human Equation, scheduled for Feb. 18, 2026, and will expand the project’s reach across literary and cinematic audiences.The SoCal Film Awards have a long history of recognizing creative work across film and media. Past selections have included projects with industry figures such as Tom Hanks and Ann-Margret, as well as emerging independent filmmakers.About the SoCal Film AwardsFounded in 2005, the SoCal Film Awards is an independent awards platform dedicated to recognizing excellence in filmmaking, screenwriting, and creative media worldwide. Now operating as an online awards event, the organization continues its legacy of celebrating artistic independence and innovation across all stages of creative careers. For more information: https://socalfilmawards.com/ About Bob GossomBob Gossom is a poet, playwright, and former film-industry professional whose eclectic career has spanned filmmaking, tech entrepreneurship, and decades of quiet literary creation. The Human Equation, his signature collection, was staged in 2024 and filmed, demonstrating how poetry can cross the boundaries of literature, theater, and cinema. His work balances accessibility with craft, often performed in layered, mixed-voice readings that invite both casual audiences and seasoned poets into the experience. For more information: https://bobgossom.com/ ###

