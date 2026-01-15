DESTIN’S CELEBRITY CHEF TIM CREEHAN RETURNS TO THE HARBOR WITH NONNA’S RISTORANTE

Tim Creehan, the Emerald Coast’s renowned celebrity chef's new restaurant opens in Destin, FL Interior of Nonna's Ristorante

DESTIN, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tim Creehan , the Emerald Coast’s renowned celebrity chef, has returned to Destin with the opening of Nonna’s Ristorante in HarborWalk Village at Emerald Grande. The new restaurant features Creehan’s favorite family-inspired Italian dishes, alongside authentic recipes drawn from his culinary travels in Italy.Highlights include handmade pastas prepared daily, cracker-crust pizzas, and an outdoor bar and dining deck offering stunning sunset views over the Destin Harbor, East Pass, and Gulf of Mexico.Nonna’s Ristorante Highlights:• Handmade pastas and authentic Italian cuisine• Signature cracker-crust pizzas available for dine-in or takeout• Outdoor dining deck and bar with panoramic views of the harbor, pass, and GulfAbout Chef Tim Creehan:Known as Destin’s original “celebrity chef,” Creehan has helmed the region’s top kitchens, led international culinary showcases, and played a pivotal role in establishing the Gulf Coast as a premier dining destination. His guiding philosophy, “Simple is Best”—the title of his second cookbook—emphasizes sourcing the freshest, highest-quality ingredients and preparing them with straightforward elegance. This approach has earned him numerous awards and a loyal following across the Emerald Coast.Media Contact and Interview Availability: Chef Creehan and the Nonna’s Ristorante team are available for interviews, tastings, and previews.For media inquiries, please contact

