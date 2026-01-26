Meet More, Grow Faster: Force Multiplier™ Workshop Launches in the Elev8ors Virtual Community Center

Building connections that matter: The Force Multiplier™ Workshop empowers B2B leaders to create thriving ecosystems and strategic partnerships for lasting growth.

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elev8ors is excited to announce a brand new workshop called Force Multiplier™. This workshop is made for business owners and leaders who want to make better friends in business, team up with others, and feel less alone in their work.

A lot of business owners spend time trying to meet new people, but sometimes those meetings don't lead anywhere. Many end up feeling tired and stuck. Force Multiplier™ wants to change that. The workshop gives simple steps to help people find and connect with the right partners—people who can help their business grow, share ideas, and send more customers their way. It's about turning small connections into big opportunities. At Elev8ors, we believe, "Real relationships create real opportunities."

During the workshop, leaders learn how to work with others who also want to succeed. The steps we teach are easy to remember and help everyone move past awkward meetings to real friendships and helpful partnerships. Instead of talking to lots of strangers, people will learn how to build a close group that cheers them on and helps them grow.

“After working with over 150 business owners, we saw that many have a lot of contacts, but not much help," said Brian Keltner, co-founder of Elev8ors. "Force Multiplier™ is here to give simple, clear steps so people can truly help each other and grow together."

The Force Multiplier™ workshop is great for business owners, team leaders, agencies, and anyone who wants to meet new partners and not feel alone in the business world.

Elev8ors is a group that helps business owners and leaders get to know each other, work together, and help each other grow. The group was started by Brian Keltner and Francesca Kenney, who believe that helping others leads to everyone’s success. Elev8ors is all about building true relationships, not just collecting business cards.

