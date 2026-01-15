GoWild Castles & Party Hire Expands Premium Jumping Castle Hire In Brisbane

Jumping Castle Hire In Brisbane, QLD - GoWild Castles & Party Hire Jumping Castle Hire In Brisbane, QLD - GoWild Castles & Party Hire Jumping Castle Hire In Brisbane, QLD - GoWild Castles & Party Hire Jumping Castle Hire In Brisbane, QLD - GoWild Castles & Party Hire Jumping Castle Hire In Brisbane, QLD - GoWild Castles & Party Hire

GoWild Castles & Party Hire offers safe, fun, and affordable jumping castle hire in Brisbane, QLD, for birthdays, school events, and community functions.

Our goal is to bring safe, affordable fun to every Brisbane backyard party and community event.” — Thomas Pomeroy - CEO of GoWild Castles & Party Hire

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoWild Castles & Party Hire, a locally owned and operated business in Southeast Queensland, has officially expanded its range of services to meet the growing demand for high-quality jumping castle hire in Brisbane. Known for providing fun and engaging inflatable entertainment for children’s parties, school events, and community festivals, the company is rapidly establishing itself as a preferred provider in the Brisbane region.

Founded and operated by Brisbane local Thomas Pomeroy, GoWild Castles & Party Hire offers a wide variety of inflatable jumping castles suitable for children aged 2 to 12. With an increasing need for safe, engaging, and outdoor-focused entertainment options, the company’s services have been welcomed by families, schools, and community groups across the city.

The business specializes in hiring out fully insured, professionally maintained jumping castles for events of all sizes. Whether it’s a small birthday celebration in a suburban backyard or a larger corporate family day, GoWild Castles & Party Hire ensures a seamless booking experience and on-time service delivery.

Jumping castles remain a favorite entertainment feature for Brisbane events, particularly in the warmer months when outdoor activities are at their peak. As interest in children’s event hire continues to grow, GoWild Castles & Party Hire has expanded both its product offerings and its delivery zones to cater to clients across Greater Brisbane, including the Northside, Southside, Ipswich, Logan, Redlands, and Moreton Bay regions.

The company’s inventory includes a wide selection of colorful, themed inflatables, ranging from traditional castle designs to jungle, pirate, and superhero-themed units. Each unit is carefully selected to appeal to a broad range of interests and age groups. Customers can choose from various sizes and styles to suit their event space and participant numbers.

Safety is a central focus for GoWild Castles & Party Hire. All inflatables undergo regular maintenance checks and are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before and after each use. The business complies with all Queensland safety regulations and carries comprehensive public liability insurance. Each installation is carried out by trained professionals who ensure all equipment is securely anchored and safely inflated.

Thomas Pomeroy, owner of GoWild Castles & Party Hire, said the business has grown steadily due to its commitment to safety, reliability, and customer service.

“We know how much kids look forward to their special day, and we’re proud to help bring those celebrations to life,” Pomeroy said. “It’s about more than just inflatables—it’s about fun, laughter, and creating lasting memories.”

GoWild offers flexible booking options that accommodate half-day, full-day, and weekend hire packages. The company also strives to meet last-minute requests when availability allows. Clear pricing structures, no hidden fees, and direct online booking make the process convenient for busy parents and event organizers.

Customers can explore the full range of products and book online via the official website which features a streamlined interface that includes detailed product descriptions, recommended age groups, hire costs, and important safety information. An online enquiry form is available for those requiring custom packages or unique event solutions.

The demand for jumping castle hire services in Brisbane continues to grow, particularly in light of the increasing popularity of home-based birthday parties and outdoor community events. With schools, churches, and local councils seeking cost-effective and safe entertainment options for children, GoWild Castles & Party Hire offers a service that blends fun with professionalism.

“We understand that safety is non-negotiable when it comes to children’s events,” Pomeroy said. “That’s why our equipment meets strict Australian standards, and our team follows best practices for setup and supervision.”

The business is also taking steps toward environmentally responsible operations. GoWild is currently assessing eco-friendly cleaning products, optimizing delivery routes to reduce fuel emissions, and considering future options for energy-efficient inflatables.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, GoWild Castles & Party Hire is preparing to introduce new inflatable options in 2026, including interactive obstacle courses and inflatable water slides. These additions aim to meet the evolving entertainment needs of families and large event organizers throughout Brisbane and surrounding regions.

Looking ahead, the company remains focused on maintaining its high standards of service while expanding its reach across Queensland. With its growing team, updated inventory, and customer-first mindset, GoWild Castles & Party Hire is well-positioned to remain a key player in the Brisbane event hire industry.

The combination of professional service, safe equipment, and a broad selection of inflatables makes GoWild Castles & Party Hire an ideal choice for anyone looking to hire a jumping castle in Brisbane. From birthday parties to community festivals, the company continues to deliver memorable experiences that families and event planners can count on.

For further information, media enquiries, or to make a booking, visit https://gowildcastlehirebrisbane.com.au

