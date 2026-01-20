Muscogee (Creek) Nation Child Support Announces Partnership with GreenCourt

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Office of Child Support Enforcement Announces Partnership with GreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC to Improve Operational Efficiency

CARROLLTON, GA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Office of Child Support Enforcement (CSE) announces its partnership with GreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC (GreenCourt) to improve operational efficiency.GovLink, GreenCourt's document management, workflow, and electronic filing platform, helps caseworkers and attorneys with all aspects of creating and filing court documents. By streamlining the process of compiling, preparing, transmitting, and filing legal documents, staff can focus less on manual tasks and more on serving families."The Muscogee (Creek) Nation has a duty to ensure that the children of our nation receive support from both parents. The integration of GovLink into our processes will benefit our internal staff and the families we serve," said April Buck Gaither, Director of MCN Child Support Enforcement. "Our program is always looking for ways to enhance our delivery of services. We look forward to the efficiencies gained through this partnership."GovLink streamlines workflow by quickly and reliably transferring legal documents from caseworkers to attorneys to the court. When preparing a legal pleading for filing, documents often pass through multiple hands to complete different tasks. Whether team members are in the same office or working remotely, GovLink facilitates smooth document movement and tracks progress at each stage. Its straightforward process for creating, editing, routing, and e-signing documents allows child support programs to process more cases in less time."It's an honor to assist the MCN child support program in ensuring children have the financial support they need to thrive. We don't take our role in helping them achieve results for families lightly. At GreenCourt, we build partnerships and look forward to being with them every step of the way," said Charles Smith, GreenCourt's Vice President of Business Development About GreenCourt Legal Technologies and GovLinkGreenCourt Legal Technologies, LLC, headquartered in Carrollton, Georgia, leads digital transformation for state agencies, justice partners, private-sector professionals, and the public. GreenCourt helps these stakeholders move from high-risk situations involving paper-based records, in-person information sharing, and manual data entry toward reliable, safe, and efficient operations. GreenCourt’s leadership has been building, implementing, and supporting mission-critical software and interoperability systems for more than fifteen years in the banking, healthcare, and legal industries. Learn more by calling 770-834-3453 or visiting http://www.greencourt.com , Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.About Muscogee (Creek) Nation Office of Child Support EnforcementThe Muscogee (Creek) Nation Office of Child Support Enforcement aims to reduce Indian child poverty and promote family stability and self-sufficiency by collaborating with parents to ensure children receive support from both parents. Services include collecting and distributing child support, working with other IV-D agencies, locating absent parents, establishing legal paternity, and establishing and modifying child support orders.

