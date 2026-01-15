Level Up - Levels of Self Now Live on Apple App Store

Arthur Palyan on stage in Hollywood, CA Levels Of Self Transformational Training The Level Up Game now available in 175 countries worldwide via the App Store Arthur Palyan Best Life Coach 2025

Free self-awareness game attracts 25,000 players in three weeks, now available on iPhone and iPad

The pattern you can't see is the pattern running your life. This game makes it visible. What you do next is up to you.” — Arthur Palyan, Founder

VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Level Up - Levels of Self, the pattern recognition game that attracted over 25,000 players in three weeks with zero advertising, is now officially available on the Apple App Store The free app helps users identify unconscious behavioral patterns through 6,000+ real-life scenarios covering relationships, career, emotions, money, health, and more."The pattern you can't see is the pattern running your life," said founder Arthur Palyan. "This game makes it visible. What you do next is up to you."Unlike meditation or journaling apps, Level Up uses gameplay to reveal patterns. Users respond to scenarios and discover their behavioral archetypes through their own choices.Key features include:The Daily Worldwide Challenge gives everyone on Earth the same 3 scenarios each day, creating a shared global experience.The 7 Levels of Self framework guides users from Individual through Family, Groups, Community, Society, World, and Generations.19 discoverable archetypes help users understand their behavioral patterns.No account is required. The app is completely free.The app is also available at 100levelup.com and will launch on Google Play later this month.Palyan, named Best Life Coach California 2025 , developed the framework after 10 years of transformational work including Landmark Worldwide, MITT, Insight Seminars, and Ancestral Medicine.Level Up has been featured on Bloomberg, AP News, Yahoo, and Google News.Download now at https://apps.apple.com/app/id6757724858

