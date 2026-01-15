Level Up - Levels of Self Now Live on Apple App Store
Free self-awareness game attracts 25,000 players in three weeks, now available on iPhone and iPad
The pattern you can't see is the pattern running your life. This game makes it visible. What you do next is up to you.”VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level Up - Levels of Self, the pattern recognition game that attracted over 25,000 players in three weeks with zero advertising, is now officially available on the Apple App Store.
— Arthur Palyan, Founder
The free app helps users identify unconscious behavioral patterns through 6,000+ real-life scenarios covering relationships, career, emotions, money, health, and more.
"The pattern you can't see is the pattern running your life," said founder Arthur Palyan. "This game makes it visible. What you do next is up to you."
Unlike meditation or journaling apps, Level Up uses gameplay to reveal patterns. Users respond to scenarios and discover their behavioral archetypes through their own choices.
Key features include:
The Daily Worldwide Challenge gives everyone on Earth the same 3 scenarios each day, creating a shared global experience.
The 7 Levels of Self framework guides users from Individual through Family, Groups, Community, Society, World, and Generations.
19 discoverable archetypes help users understand their behavioral patterns.
No account is required. The app is completely free.
The app is also available at 100levelup.com and will launch on Google Play later this month.
Palyan, named Best Life Coach California 2025, developed the framework after 10 years of transformational work including Landmark Worldwide, MITT, Insight Seminars, and Ancestral Medicine.
Level Up has been featured on Bloomberg, AP News, Yahoo, and Google News.
Download now at https://apps.apple.com/app/id6757724858
Arthur Palyan
Levels Of Self
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.