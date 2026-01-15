Level Up - Levels of Self Now Live on Apple App Store

Free self-awareness game attracts 25,000 players in three weeks, now available on iPhone and iPad

The pattern you can't see is the pattern running your life. This game makes it visible. What you do next is up to you.”
— Arthur Palyan, Founder
VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level Up - Levels of Self, the pattern recognition game that attracted over 25,000 players in three weeks with zero advertising, is now officially available on the Apple App Store.

The free app helps users identify unconscious behavioral patterns through 6,000+ real-life scenarios covering relationships, career, emotions, money, health, and more.

"The pattern you can't see is the pattern running your life," said founder Arthur Palyan. "This game makes it visible. What you do next is up to you."

Unlike meditation or journaling apps, Level Up uses gameplay to reveal patterns. Users respond to scenarios and discover their behavioral archetypes through their own choices.

Key features include:

The Daily Worldwide Challenge gives everyone on Earth the same 3 scenarios each day, creating a shared global experience.

The 7 Levels of Self framework guides users from Individual through Family, Groups, Community, Society, World, and Generations.

19 discoverable archetypes help users understand their behavioral patterns.

No account is required. The app is completely free.

The app is also available at 100levelup.com and will launch on Google Play later this month.

Palyan, named Best Life Coach California 2025, developed the framework after 10 years of transformational work including Landmark Worldwide, MITT, Insight Seminars, and Ancestral Medicine.

Level Up has been featured on Bloomberg, AP News, Yahoo, and Google News.

Download now at https://apps.apple.com/app/id6757724858

About

Levels Of Self is a transformational self-awareness platform founded by Arthur Palyan, named Best Life Coach California 2025. The flagship product, Level Up, is a free gamified tool that helps users identify and break recurring life patterns in 60 seconds a day. With over 3,500 scenarios covering themes like people-pleasing, codependency, addiction, and inherited family patterns, Level Up takes a radically different approach to personal development — pattern recognition over motivation. Palyan is building a global network of certified coaches trained in his 7 Levels of Self framework, currently operating in English, Spanish, Korean, Dutch, and French.

