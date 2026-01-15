Submit Release
Ventura Superior Court Launches Newly Redesigned Website

Ventura Superior Court is pleased to announce the launch of its redesigned website, which adopts the Judicial Council of California’s standardized web template currently used by a majority of the courts across the state. This innovative platform enhances user experience and accessibility; provides direct pathways to essential information; and offers more intuitive navigation.

