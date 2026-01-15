Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey Named a NJ Top Docs Practice for 2025 With 46 Reviewed and Approved Providers
NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey based on merit for 2025.NJ, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey (GANJ), an integrated group practice founded in 2009 by a team of nine gastroenterologists, continues to lead the way in providing comprehensive, patient-focused gastrointestinal care throughout the state. With 29 locations across New Jersey, GANJ ensures that scheduling a colonoscopy or GI consultation is both convenient and accessible to patients statewide.
At the core of GANJ’s mission is a commitment to delivering complete care for a wide range of acute and chronic gastrointestinal conditions and diseases. The practice is staffed by board-certified physicians and highly trained medical professionals who work collaboratively to evaluate, diagnose, and treat each patient with precision and compassion. Each patient at GANJ receives a personalized care plan tailored to their individual health needs, emphasizing early detection, prevention, and long-term wellness. The practice uses state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and cutting-edge treatment methods to ensure the most accurate screenings and effective outcomes.
GANJ is dedicated to supporting patients throughout their entire healthcare journey—from initial consultation and screenings to ongoing care and follow-ups. This patient-first approach reflects the practice’s continued focus on colon cancer prevention and comprehensive GI health management.
With a legacy of excellence and a forward-thinking approach, Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey remains a trusted provider of expert GI care, committed to improving the health and lives of the communities it serves.
Dr. Joseph Shami
Dr. Rini Abraham
Dr. Elliot S. Coburn
Dr. Neetu Chahil
Dr. Eric R. Rosendorf
Dr. Steven R. Leibowitz
Dr. Fahad M. Khan
Dr. Aakash Aggarwal
Dr. Matthew A. Kutner
Dr. George Nikias
Dr. Mark E. Tanchel
Dr. Richard Lin
Dr. David M. Felig
Dr. Aditi Chhada
Dr. Donald H. Kutner
Dr. Smrita Sinha
Dr. Giulio Quarta
Dr. Shivaprasad Marulendra
Dr. Punitha Shivaprasad
Dr. Ravishankar "Ravi" Ramamoorthy
Dr. Kenneth Zierer
Dr. Andrew S. Boxer
Dr. Neil C. Nagaria
Dr. Natan Krohn
Dr. Oren Bernheim
Dr. Bonnie Cheng
Dr. Steven David
Dr. Jonathon Stillman
Dr. Haleh Pazwash
Dr. Joseph M. Roth
Dr. Ori A. Rackovsky
Dr. Natasha Chhabra
Dr. John Sotiriadis
Dr. Ariy Volfson
Dr. George Pavlou
Dr. Robert Bleicher
Dr. Joseph Zangara
Dr. Jose Suatengco
Dr. Frank Ruiz
Dr. Parthiv V. Raval
Dr. Michael Mainero
Dr. Rangaswany Lokchander
Dr. David M. Pinn
Dr. Tarun Sharma
Dr. Peter Caride
Dr. Steven D. Gronowitz
About Us
NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
