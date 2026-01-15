Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey Named a NJ Top Docs Practice for 2025 With 46 Reviewed and Approved Providers

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey based on merit for 2025.

NJ, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey (GANJ), an integrated group practice founded in 2009 by a team of nine gastroenterologists, continues to lead the way in providing comprehensive, patient-focused gastrointestinal care throughout the state. With 29 locations across New Jersey, GANJ ensures that scheduling a colonoscopy or GI consultation is both convenient and accessible to patients statewide.At the core of GANJ's mission is a commitment to delivering complete care for a wide range of acute and chronic gastrointestinal conditions and diseases. The practice is staffed by board-certified physicians and highly trained medical professionals who work collaboratively to evaluate, diagnose, and treat each patient with precision and compassion. Each patient at GANJ receives a personalized care plan tailored to their individual health needs, emphasizing early detection, prevention, and long-term wellness. The practice uses state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and cutting-edge treatment methods to ensure the most accurate screenings and effective outcomes.GANJ is dedicated to supporting patients throughout their entire healthcare journey—from initial consultation and screenings to ongoing care and follow-ups. This patient-first approach reflects the practice's continued focus on colon cancer prevention and comprehensive GI health management.With a legacy of excellence and a forward-thinking approach, Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey remains a trusted provider of expert GI care, committed to improving the health and lives of the communities it serves.The list of reviewed and approved providers is as follows:Dr. Joseph ShamiDr. Rini AbrahamDr. Elliot S. CoburnDr. Neetu ChahilDr. Eric R. RosendorfDr. Steven R. LeibowitzDr. Fahad M. KhanDr. Aakash AggarwalDr. Matthew A. KutnerDr. George NikiasDr. Mark E. TanchelDr. Richard LinDr. David M. FeligDr. Aditi ChhadaDr. Donald H. KutnerDr. Smrita SinhaDr. Giulio QuartaDr. Shivaprasad MarulendraDr. Punitha ShivaprasadDr. Ravishankar "Ravi" RamamoorthyDr. Kenneth ZiererDr. Andrew S. BoxerDr. Neil C. NagariaDr. Natan KrohnDr. Oren BernheimDr. Bonnie ChengDr. Steven DavidDr. Jonathon StillmanDr. Haleh PazwashDr. Joseph M. RothDr. Ori A. RackovskyDr. Natasha ChhabraDr. John SotiriadisDr. Ariy VolfsonDr. George PavlouDr. Robert BleicherDr. Joseph ZangaraDr. Jose SuatengcoDr. Frank RuizDr. Parthiv V. RavalDr. Michael MaineroDr. Rangaswany LokchanderDr. David M. PinnDr. Tarun SharmaDr. Peter CarideDr. Steven D. GronowitzFor more information, please visit: https://www.ganjllc.com/about-us/

