Buckeye Power Systems Announces In-Stock Cummins RS80 and RS100 Generators Ready to Ship for Small Businesses

E-commerce specialist eliminates months-long wait times with popular 80kW and 100kW standby power solutions

The RS80 and RS100 models have become customer favorites—they deliver the right capacity for typical small business requirements without the usual waiting times.” — David Richey

CORDOVA, TN, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buckeye Power Systems , a leading e-commerce provider of standby power solutions, today announced the immediate availability of in-stock Cummins Power Generation generators, with special emphasis on the highly popular RS80 80kW and RS100 100kW models—ideal sizes for many small businesses. The new inventory eliminates the typical months-long wait times associated with generator orders and build times, providing businesses with critical backup power protection when they need it most."Power outages don't just cost money—they cost customer trust," said David Richey, President of Buckeye Power Systems. "Our in-stock Cummins QuietConnect™ RS80 and RS100 models are perfect for small businesses that need reliable backup power without over-sizing or overspending. We've built our inventory to ensure businesses can protect their operations without the lengthy delays that have become standard in the industry."Popular RS80 and RS100 Models Now AvailableThe Cummins QuietConnect™ RS80 80kW and RS100 100kW generators represent the sweet spot for small business applications, delivering sufficient power capacity for most commercial operations while maintaining cost-effectiveness. These popular models feature natural gas or propane fuel options and voltage configurations including 120/208-volt and 277/480-volt 3-phase systems—perfectly suited for retail stores, restaurants, professional offices, medical clinics, and light manufacturing facilities."Most generator dealers build 80kW and 100kW generators to order, with production timelines stretching from six months to a year," Richey explained. "We know what the market demands, which is why our units are available for immediate shipment. The RS80 and RS100 models have become customer favorites—they deliver the right capacity for typical small business requirements without the usual waiting times. When your operation needs dependable backup power, these generators are ready to go."Additional natural gas generator sizes ranging from 50kW to 150kW are also available for businesses with different power requirements. Cummins diesel generators up to 500kW are also available. All units are brand new and include a comprehensive 2-year factory warranty from Cummins Power Generation. Extended warranty coverage of up to 10 years is also available.Protecting Critical Business OperationsA standby generator from Buckeye Power Systems ensures the uninterrupted operation of essential business systems during power outages, including:• Computer systems and IT infrastructure• Point-of-sale transaction processing• Security and surveillance systems• Refrigeration and climate control units• Uninterrupted employee productivity• Business continuity and revenue protectionCentury of Proven ReliabilityBuckeye Power Systems partners exclusively with Cummins Power Generation, an industry leader with over 100 years of proven performance and product innovation. The same generator technology trusted by hospitals, fire stations, and police departments nationwide is now accessible to small businesses seeking enterprise-grade reliability.AvailabilityBusinesses interested in protecting their operations can explore the Cummins QuietConnect™ RS80, RS100, and other available standby power solutions at BuckeyePowerSystems.com or speak with a Cummins power specialist Monday through Friday by calling 901-379-8097.About Buckeye Power SystemsBuckeye Power Systems is a Tennessee-based e-commerce specialist providing standby power solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Partnering with Cummins Power Generation, the company maintains in-stock inventory of commercial-grade generators to eliminate lengthy wait times and ensure businesses can protect their operations from power disruptions.

Power Outage Protection for Small Businesses

