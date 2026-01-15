OBGYN Specialists of Columbus Expands Comprehensive Hormone Replacement Therapy Services for Women and Men

OBGYN Specialists of Columbus is dedicated to providing compassionate, individualized care for patients at every stage of life” — Dr. Ruthanne Reese

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OBGYN Specialists of Columbus today announced the expansion of its hormone replacement therapy services designed to support both women and men experiencing the effects of hormone imbalances. With personalized treatment protocols tailored to individual health needs, the practice continues its mission of helping patients achieve balanced health and improved quality of life.OBGYN Specialists of Columbus now offers BioTe bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) , a natural and effective approach to restoring hormone balance for individuals whose bodies produce insufficient levels of key hormones. The clinic’s advanced hormone therapy services address symptoms associated with menopause in women and low testosterone in men.For women, hormone replacement therapy can help alleviate a range of symptoms caused by menopause and hormonal decline, including fatigue, low libido, weight changes, and mood fluctuations. OBGYN Specialists of Columbus uses 100% natural BioTetime-released hormone pellets that are inserted under the skin in a quick office procedure to deliver steady hormone levels without the need for daily pills, patches, or creams. Prior to treatment, patients receive comprehensive hormone testing and a customized plan based on their unique hormone profile.For men, the clinic’s hormone replacement services focus on treating low testosterone, a common condition that can result in reduced energy, decreased muscle mass, weight gain, low sex drive, and other health challenges. Similar to the women’s program, men receive personalized evaluation and BioTe pellet therapy to help restore hormonal balance, support overall vitality, and improve sexual performance.“OBGYN Specialists of Columbus is dedicated to providing compassionate, individualized care for patients at every stage of life,” said Dr. Ruthann Rees, board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist. “Hormone replacement therapy can be transformative for those experiencing the impact of natural hormone decline or imbalance. By offering state-of-the-art BHRT, we empower both women and men to reclaim their wellbeing.”Hormone replacement therapy has been shown to help reduce common symptoms related to hormonal changes as people age, such as hot flashes and night sweats in women and fatigue and low libido in men. By addressing these issues through medically supervised treatment, patients may see improvements in energy, mental clarity, mood, and overall health.Patients interested in learning more about hormone replacement therapy or scheduling a personalized consultation can call 706.324.0471 or visit obgynsoc.com.About OBGYN Specialists of ColumbusOBGYN Specialists of Columbus is a leading provider of obstetric and gynecologic care in Columbus, Georgia. Under the direction of board-certified physicians, the practice offers a wide range of services including preventive wellness, hormone therapy, menopause management, gynecologic surgery, and reproductive health. The team is committed to delivering individualized care that addresses each patient’s unique physical and emotional wellbeing.

