ALIVE Podcast Network Enters Its Next Era with New Original Show, Distribution Expansion, and a Landmark Anniversary

ALIVE Podcast Network expands to Samsung TV, launches new programming, and signals its next chapter ahead of its four-year anniversary.

... what’s the point of building legacy if you’re burned out, disconnected, or silently struggling?” — Angel Livas

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ALIVE Podcast Network is stepping boldly into its next chapter.

As the Black-owned media and technology platform approaches its four-year anniversary on February 22, the network announced a powerful slate of new original programming—while also revealing a major distribution milestone: ALIVE Podcast Network is now available on Samsung TV, significantly expanding its connected television footprint.

This expansion builds upon ALIVE’s existing presence on Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, positioning the network to reach millions of new households globally—bringing culturally resonant, creator-led storytelling directly into living rooms worldwide.

As the platform expands its programming and reach, its mission remains unchanged: to amplify Black voices, honor lived experience, and create space for stories that move culture forward.

"ALIVE was never about just creating content—it was about building an ecosystem,” said Angel Livas, Founder of ALIVE Podcast Network.

The upcoming anniversary marks a defining evolution for ALIVE Podcast Network, as it introduces shows that challenge norms, center wellness, celebrate Black excellence, and speak honestly to the lived experiences of its audience. From boundary-pushing conversations on self-love and liberation, to faith-forward dialogue and culture-shifting wellness storytelling, the network’s newest programming reflects where the culture is—and where it’s headed.

NEW RELEASES:

The Fat Forum (Limited Series)

Debuts: Monday, February 2nd

Hosted by Luke Sanders, a nine-time top-ranked podcast host with deep radio roots, The Fat Forum brings unapologetic conversations to the forefront. The limited series features public figures in shame-shattering, boundary-pushing discussions around style, self-love, and the realities of body image. Honest, fun, and empowering, the show invites listeners to confront stigma while embracing confidence—one powerful conversation at a time.

The LifeStrong Project

Debuts: Wednesday, January 14th

Hosted by AyeCee, The LifeStrong Project is a culture-forward podcast committed to uplifting and empowering the African American community. Through inspiring stories, practical insight, and meaningful dialogue, the show celebrates Black excellence while addressing real-world challenges with honesty and hope. Designed as a movement as much as a podcast, The LifeStrong Project invites listeners to become supporters and active participants in strengthening, celebrating, and advancing Black culture.

The Grown & Liberated Love Club™

Debuts: Sunday, January 4th

The Grown & Liberated Love Club™ is a bold offering for growth-minded “sacred baddies” ready to experience love without self-abandonment. Rooted in behavior science and spirit-led insight, the show dismantles struggle love and rejects toxic patriarchal narratives. With a zero-tolerance policy for emotional depletion, the podcast centers wholeness, alignment, and transformation. Music arrangements by Wes Kilgore set the tone for a listening experience that is both grounding and expansive.

Anchoring this new season is the debut of ALIVE & WELL, a new ALIVE Original series hosted by founder Angel Livas. Premiering Sunday, February 22, and airing every fourth Sunday thereafter. The half-hour broadcast reframes success through the lens of mental, physical, and spiritual well-being—reminding audiences that achievement without alignment is not the goal.

“With this new slate of shows and the launch of ALIVE & WELL, we’re expanding the conversation beyond success and into sustainability," says Livas. "Because what’s the point of building legacy if you’re burned out, disconnected, or silently struggling? This next chapter is about thriving—mentally, physically, spiritually."

More announcements—including expanded programming and the larger initiative behind ALIVE & WELL—will be revealed as part of the network’s anniversary celebration next month. Interested in staying abreast of ALIVE Podcast Network announcements? Subscribe to their newsletter. For media inquiries, contact Ashley at ashley@alivepodcastnetwork.com

ALIVE Podcast Network

The ALIVE Podcast Network is a Black-owned media and technology company dedicated to amplifying authentic voices and culturally resonant storytelling. Built with creators at the center, ALIVE provides an end-to-end ecosystem where content, community, and distribution intersect. The network is home to over 100 podcasts spanning culture, wellness, faith, business, relationships, and social impact—available through the ALIVE Podcast Network mobile app on iOS and Android, as well as across major podcast listening platforms.

Expanding beyond audio, ALIVE delivers original programming across connected television (CTV), with distribution on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung TV, bringing culturally rooted, creator-led content directly into households worldwide. ALIVE Podcast Network is a Techstars Portfolio Company, powered by JPMorgan, reinforcing its position at the intersection of media, technology, and innovation.

