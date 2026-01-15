When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 15, 2026 FDA Publish Date: January 15, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness - Salmonella Company Name: Superfoods, Inc. DBA as Live it Up Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Super Greens Original and Wild Berry Flavored pouches and packs

Company Announcement

Superfoods Inc. DBA as Live it Up of New York, New York is recalling all Live it Up Super Greens, including both Original and Wild Berry flavors, with lots beginning with the letter “A” and all stick pack products due to possible contamination with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled product was sold across the United States online through our direct-to-consumer website since January, 2025 and on Amazon.com since July 30, 2025.

The recall includes the following products:

Live it Up Super Greens, NET WT 8.5 oz (240g) with UPC 860013190804.

Live it Up Super Greens, 30 – 0.28oz (8g) sticks, NET WT. 8.47 oz (240g) with UPC 850077468063

Live it Up Super Greens, Wild Berry, NET WT 8.5OZ (240g), with UPC 860013190811

Live it Up Super Greens, Wild Berry, 30 – 0.32oz (9g) Sticks, NET WT. 9.52oz (270g), with UPC 850077468070

The recalled products are packaged in green pouches. The lot code is printed on the bottom back of the packaging in black and begins with the letter “A” or the number “3” for a stick pack product. Additionally, the affected product has expiration dates from 08/2026 to 01/2028. Please see the example packaging and lot code below.

To date, there have been 45 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations across the United States due to salmonella contamination linked to a single product. At this time, the FDA and CDC have reported that the outbreak may be linked to Live it Up Super Greens. No other Live it Up products are involved in this recall at this time. Production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.

Customers who have purchased the affected product are asked to dispose of it immediately, do not eat, sell, or serve the product. Customers may request a refund by contacting Live it Up at recall@artofenso.com and provide your name, order number and a photo of the product with lot codes beginning with “A” and stick pack products.

Live it Up takes food safety extremely seriously. We apologize for the inconvenience and concern this recall may cause our customers. Our company is committed to ensuring the quality of our products and the well-being of our consumers.

FDA Outbreak Advisory