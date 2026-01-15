DHS Highlights Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Arrested Yesterday in Minneapolis Including Sexual Predators, Violent Assailants, Domestic Abusers, and Drug Traffickers

DHS is in Minneapolis to get the criminals off the streets that Governor Walz and Mayor Frey have refused to turn over to ICE law enforcement

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlighted the success of Operation Metro Surge in arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from Minnesota neighborhoods including violent assailants, domestic abusers, and drug traffickers. These arrests occurred despite a lack of cooperation from Minnesota sanctuary politicians who RELEASE criminal illegal aliens directly from jails onto the streets to terrorize more innocent Americans.

Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey continue to refuse to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and have released nearly 470 criminal illegal aliens back onto the streets of Minnesota since President Trump took office. Yesterday, DHS called on Governor Walz and Mayor Frey to put the safety of Minnesotans first and honor ICE arrest detainers of the more than 1,360 aliens, including violent criminals, in the state’s custody.

“Another day, another scourge of sexual predators, violent assailants, domestic abusers, and drug traffickers arrested from the streets of Minnesota by our law enforcement,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We are in Minnesota to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Governor Walz and Mayor Frey refuse to let us into their jails and instead chose to release criminal illegal aliens back into Minnesota neighborhoods to victimize more Americans. Despite violence against them and a lack of cooperation from sanctuary politicians, our law enforcement will not stop their efforts to get criminals out of our country.”

Criminal illegal aliens arrested yesterday during Operation Metro Surge include:

Teng Houa Vang, a criminal illegal alien from Thailand convicted of domestic assault and pled guilty to terroristic threats and violation of a protection order. He was also charged with arson, peeping tom, obstructing police, trespassing, assault, drug possession, and property damage.

Francisco Salazar-Solorzano, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador charged with assault, domestic violence, and driving under the influence of liquor.

Victor Javier Bahena-Sandoval, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico whose rap sheet includes an arrest for domestic violence and convictions for four counts of disorderly conduct and illegal re-entry.

Lorenzo Armillas Llaurado, a criminal illegal alien from Spain convicted of felony distribution of a controlled substance.

Santiago Antunes Mendiola, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico charged with battery.

Michael Opeoluwa Egbele, a criminal illegal alien from Nigeria convicted of fraud – impersonating.

# # #