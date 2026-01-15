DHS Releases More Details About the Three Violent Criminal Illegal Aliens Who Violently Beat a Law Enforcement Officer with Weapons

Federal law enforcement officers are facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest criminals and lawbreakers

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released details on the three criminal illegal aliens who violently assaulted law enforcement with a shovel and broom handle in an attempt to evade arrest and obstruct law enforcement yesterday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

At 6:50 PM CT on January 14, 2025, federal law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted traffic stop in Minneapolis for Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis who was released into the country by President Joe Biden in 2022.

Attempting to evade arrest, Sosa-Celis fled the scene in his vehicle, crashed into a parked car, and proceeded to flee on foot. The law enforcement officer pursued Sosa-Celis also on foot, caught up to him, and attempted to apprehend him when Sosa-Celis began to resist and violently assault the officer. While Sosa-Celis and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle.

As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, Sosa-Celis got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick. Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life. Sosa-Celis was hit in the leg. All three subjects ran back into the apartment and barricaded themselves inside. ICE successfully arrested all three illegal aliens.

The attacked officer and Sosa-Celis are both in the hospital. All three illegal aliens were arrested and are in ICE custody.

“What we saw last night in Minneapolis was an attempted murder of federal law enforcement. Our officer was ambushed and attacked by three individuals who beat him with snow shovels and the handles of brooms. Fearing for his life, the officer fired a defensive shot,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “Mayor Frey and Governor Walz have to get their city under control. They are encouraging impeding and assault against our law enforcement which is a federal crime, a felony. This is putting the people of Minnesota in harm’s way."

This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota’s top leaders, Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, continue to refuse cooperation with federal efforts to arrest and remove violent criminal illegal aliens from their communities.

The hateful rhetoric and resistance against men and women who are simply trying to do their jobs must end. Federal law enforcement officers are facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest criminals and lawbreakers.

All three of the illegal aliens involved in this violent attack on law enforcement were let into our country by the Biden administration.

Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, previously convicted for driving without a license and arrested for two counts of giving a false name to a peace officer, was the subject of a targeted enforcement operation. He was released by Minnesota authorities before ICE could even lodge a detainer. Sosa-Celis illegally entered the United States in August 2022 under the Biden administration.

Alfredo Alejandro Ajorna, an illegal alien from Venezuela, illegally entered the United States in May 2023 under the Biden administration. After he failed to show up for his immigration hearing, he was issued a final order of removal by an Immigration Judge.

Gabriel Alejandro Hernandez-Ledezma, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, who illegally entered the United States in May 2023 under the Biden administration. The Biden administration marked this illegal alien as a non-enforcement priority.

