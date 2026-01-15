Secretary Noem Swears in Admiral Kevin Lunday as the 28th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard

WASHINGTON – On Thursday, the United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem held a formal swearing-in and assumption of command ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters for Admiral Kevin Lunday as the 28th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.

“President Trump’s plan was simple when he became President of the United States. He wanted to revitalize the Coast Guard, equip it with the best technology, ships, and aircraft available, and then recruit the men and women that were necessary to run it all. It’s a tall order, and it takes a special kind of leader to lead this team and make that a reality," said Secretary Noem. "With almost 40 years in the Coast Guard, and with command experience that has ranged from the Indo-Pacific to the Persian Gulf to cyberspace, Kevin Lunday was the man for the job. Congratulations, Admiral Lunday!"

“I am honored to assume command of the United States Coast Guard,” said Admiral Kevin Lunday. “Every day, Coast Guard men and women carry out missions that protect our homeland, secure our maritime borders, save lives, and protect national security. I am humbled to serve alongside them while ensuring they have what they need to succeed – today and in the future.”

As Commandant, Adm. Lunday will oversee the Coast Guard’s global operations, including maritime law enforcement, border security, search and rescue, defense readiness, and cybersecurity missions. He will lead the Service’s continued transformation – Force Design 2028 – while strengthening operational readiness and supporting the Coast Guard workforce and their families.

The Coast Guard is better positioned today than at any point in history to control, secure, and defend the U.S. southern border and maritime approaches; facilitate the uninterrupted flow of commerce; and rapidly respond to national and global contingencies.

Over the course of 2025, during which Adm. Lunday served as Acting Commandant, the Coast Guard smashed historic records and underwent an unprecedented transformation.

In Fiscal Year 2025, the Coast Guard surpassed its recruiting goals with 121% of its target for the fiscal year , totaling 5,204 new members – the highest since 1991.

Since January 2025, Coast Guard seizures of illegal narcotics are up 200%.

Interdictions, deterrence events, and transportation of illegal aliens are up 120%.

And the Coast Guard saved 4,946 lives.

These historic accomplishments are further illustrated in the Force Design 2028 Initial Update, which the Coast Guard release earlier today. The report details the reforms the service has implemented under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership since January 2025, and it highlights the significant, measurable impacts these changes have delivered for the American people — including the historic 6-to-1 return on investment these efforts provided to the taxpayer.

