ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Who Weaponized His Vehicle in a Ramming Attack on Law Enforcement in San Antonio, Texas

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Robyn Argote Brooks, an illegal alien from Cuba who weaponized his vehicle against federal law enforcement officials and rammed two ICE vehicles with his car in San Antonio, Texas on January 13.

ICE officers were conducting a targeted vehicle stop to arrest Brooks. The illegal alien refused to comply with law enforcement commands to exit his vehicle. He then attempted to evade arrest by throwing his vehicle into reverse and backing up full speed, almost running over an ICE officer. Fortunately, he missed the officer and slammed into an ICE vehicle instead. The illegal alien then accelerated forward, slamming into a second ICE vehicle and injuring the officer in the front seat. ICE officers successfully arrested him.

"One of our officers was injured in this vehicle attack and we are praying for him, his health, and his family. As sanctuary politicians have encouraged illegal aliens to evade arrest, they have created an environment that incites violence against our law enforcement," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin."Our ICE officers are facing a 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks against them and a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them. Secretary Noem has been clear: anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Brooks entered the U.S. under the Biden administration’s disastrous CBP One app in 2024, which allowed over a million unvetted aliens into the country. He is now in ICE custody.

This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while sanctuary politicians are actively encouraging organized resistance to ICE and federal law enforcement officers. Sanctuary politicians have created an environment that encourages rampant assaults on law enforcement.

From January 21, 2025 – January 7, 2026, ICE law enforcement officers experienced 66 vehicular attacks against them, compared to only two during the same time period the previous year. This is a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks.

