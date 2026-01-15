Mary Technologies Introduces Patient Access Terminal to the U.S., Bringing Life-Saving Primary Care to the Last Mile

A Mother using Mary Health's Patient Access Terminal in Accra, Ghana

PAT is a clinical-grade primary care platform designed to bring timely diagnosis and physician-guided care to under-served communities.

Too many people don’t die because medicine doesn’t exist—they die because it arrives too late” — Felix D. Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Mary Health

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mary Health has announced the introduction of its Patient Access Terminal (PAT) to the United States market. PAT is a clinical-grade primary care platform designed to bring timely diagnosis and physician-guided care to communities where distance, cost, and lack of infrastructure have too often meant delayed treatment and preventable loss of life.To understand what the Patient Access Terminal makes possible, Mary Health points to a simple moment that plays out every day in Accra, Ghana.A mother walks up to a PAT with her young son. In under five minutes, she receives essential vital signs and clinical-grade physiological data—information that previously required a two-hour journey to the nearest clinic. The system securely captures the child’s health data, an AI triage engine evaluates risk, and when necessary, a licensed physician reviews the information and consults remotely. The family never travels more than two kilometers.This is what clinical-grade primary care looks like at the last mile.“Too many people don’t die because medicine doesn’t exist—they die because it arrives too late,” said Mary Health Chief Executive Officer, Felix D. Davis. “The Patient Access Terminal is built to close that gap.”Turning Telehealth Into Data-Driven MedicineTraditional telehealth solutions address only an estimated 15–20% of healthcare needs, largely because they lack structured, reliable patient data. Without vitals, diagnostics, and longitudinal records, remote care is often limited to basic consultations.Mary Technologies’ Patient Access Terminal changes that equation.Each PAT is a distributed, point-of-care unit that captures high-quality physiological data at the community level. AI-powered triage identifies urgency, while licensed physicians step in when human judgment is required. Clinicians are not replaced—they are empowered with the data layer needed to make accurate, timely decisions from a distance.This infrastructure-first approach transforms telemedicine from video calls into true remote diagnosis.Addressing Health Inequity in the United StatesAs the Patient Access Terminal enters the American market, Mary Health is focused on rural communities, under-served urban neighborhoods, and regions where clinic closures and provider shortages have left millions without reliable access to primary care.Late diagnoses of chronic and acute conditions disproportionately affect these populations. By placing clinical-grade diagnostics within walking distance, Mary Technologies aims to reduce avoidable hospitalizations, catch conditions earlier, and ultimately save lives.Built for Scale, Proven GloballyThe PAT infrastructure is already being deployed in Ghana, with plans to scale globally. The same model—physical terminals paired with digital intelligence and licensed clinicians—can be adapted to healthcare systems worldwide.Mary Technologies is building the physical and digital backbone required to eliminate late-diagnosis deaths at population scale.“This is not about gadgets,” the company emphasized. “It’s about building the healthcare infrastructure that should have existed decades ago.”About Mary TechnologiesMary Technologies is a healthcare infrastructure company focused on delivering clinical-grade primary care at the last mile. By combining distributed Patient Access Terminals, AI-driven triage, and licensed physician oversight, Mary Technologies enables data-driven remote diagnosis and expands access to lifesaving care in under-served communities worldwide.If this infrastructure-first vision for healthcare resonates, connect with Mary Technologies at dave@mary.technology.Mumuni Yirifa YunusChief Communications and Public Trust OfficerMary Health30 Otis St, San Francisco, CAvoice@mary.technology

