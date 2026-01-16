UAGC Faculty Voice Featured in Harvard-Led Global Conversation on AI and the Future of Education

Dr. Nathan Pritts, professor and program chair for First-Year Writing and faculty fellow for AI Strategy at UAGC

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A faculty member from the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is featured in a new global thought leadership series led by the Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard , contributing perspective to an international conversation on how artificial intelligence is reshaping education. Dr. Nathan Pritts , professor and program chair for First-Year Writing and faculty fellow for AI Strategy at UAGC, was invited to participate in Global Voices in AI, a short-form video series that highlights diverse perspectives from educators, researchers, policymakers, and industry leaders around the world. The series explores how artificial intelligence is influencing learning, assessment, and the values that underpin education.In the featured conversation, Pritts challenges traditional approaches to grading and assessment in the age of AI. He explains that evaluating outputs alone is no longer sufficient and emphasizes the importance of focusing on the learning process, including critical thinking, judgment, decision-making, and ethical reasoning.“In higher education, the return on investment is not speed or efficiency,” Pritts explains in the series. “It’s wisdom, empathy, and the ability to imagine a better future, grounded in a human-centered approach to learning.”Global Voices in AI is part of a worldwide scan conducted by the Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard to capture emerging ideas and practical approaches to artificial intelligence across disciplines and geographies. The initiative is designed to elevate perspectives beyond traditional technology hubs and encourage more thoughtful and inclusive conversations about the role of AI in society.Pritts’ participation reflects the UAGC commitment to student-centered learning and responsible innovation, with a focus on preparing learners to engage critically with emerging technologies rather than simply adopt them.The video featuring Pritts is available as part of the Global Voices in AI series through the Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard. To view the conversation and learn more about the series, visit d3.harvard.edu.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

