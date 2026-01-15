Secretary Naig Supports WOTUS Updates, Urges Additional Relief to Accelerate Conservation Efforts and Improve Water Quality

DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 15, 2026) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig recently submitted comments to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers supporting proposed updates to the definition of “Waters of the United States” (WOTUS), while urging additional flexibility and relief to better enable conservation projects that improve water quality.

In his comments, Secretary Naig praised the Administration’s efforts to provide greater clarity and predictability under the Clean Water Act, noting that clarity is essential for farmers, landowners, and conservation partners who want to invest in voluntary conservation practices like water quality wetlands. Wetlands play a critical role in implementing Iowa’s nutrient reduction strategy, helping to significantly reduce nitrates, slow water movement and improve downstream water quality.

“We need to ensure federal regulations are not unintentionally standing in the way of conservation work that delivers real environmental benefits,” Secretary Naig said. “In Iowa, overly burdensome permitting requirements have hindered the construction of water quality wetlands, and those practices are one of the most effective tools we have to reduce nitrates and improve water quality.”

In his comments, Naig emphasized that Iowa has an extensive network of artificial drainage infrastructure designed to manage excess precipitation and protect soil health. He noted that some drainage ditches, particularly those influenced by underground tile drainage, can trigger federal jurisdiction, resulting in additional red tape that delays projects and increases administrative and construction costs to taxpayers. Under the current permit system, many projects are forced to be re-sited to less impactful areas to avoid federal jurisdiction, or the project is abandoned altogether due to onerous permitting requirements.

Secretary Naig specifically urged the Corps and EPA to provide regulatory relief and clear exclusions for conservation-based improvements, including wetland restoration and construction projects that deliver multiple benefits, including water quality improvements, wildlife habitat and flood mitigation.

“Iowa farmers and landowners want to be part of the solution,” Secretary Naig said. “Federal policy should encourage—not discourage—science-backed conservation practices that are proven to work. Providing regulatory certainty and appropriate exemptions will help accelerate wetland projects that benefit agriculture, the environment, wildlife, as well as all Iowans.”

The full text of Secretary Naig’s letter is available here.