EnSoftek CELEBTRATES 25 Years of Leadership in Electronic Health Records and Intelligent Healthcare Technology

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EnSoftek, Inc., a trusted provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions, proudly celebrates 25 years as a "thought leader" providing enterprise health IT solutions. This milestone marks a quarter century of innovation, customer partnership, and commitment to improving healthcare delivery through secure, scalable, and forward-thinking digital solutions.Since 2001, EnSoftek has focused on solving complex healthcare challenges through technology. Over the years, the company has evolved alongside the ever-changing healthcare industry, embracing cloud computing, interoperability standards, data security, and artificial intelligent automation to support providers, agencies, and communities nationwide.A cornerstone of EnSoftek's healthcare portfolio is DrCloudEHR ™, a modern, cloud-based intelligent EHR platform designed to meet the unique needs of behavioral health, human services, and integrated care organizations. DrCloudEHR combines usability, compliance, and advanced capabilities, including DrCloudIQ for business intelligence and the first-ever AI Group Scribing tool, which reduces documentation time by 80%."For 25 years, our mission has been to support the people who care for our communities," said Ramana Reddy, CEO of EnSoftek. "We are proud of the impact our solutions have made in empowering care teams and improving outcomes. We are now using our enterprise scale to bring AI directly to the clinician, stopping burnout and giving them their time back."EnSoftek serves state, county, non-profit and private agencies across the United States. As an enterprise technology organization, EnSoftek owns its entire software stack. This allows the company to deliver more innovation and higher security at a lower cost than competitors.To celebrate 25 years of success, EnSoftek is launching new incentives for agencies looking to modernize their legacy solutions and infrastructure with AI-driven care solutions.Visit www.drcloudehr.com to learn more about EnSoftek's 25-year history and the future of DrCloudEHR.About EnSoftek / DrCloudEHR™EnSoftek, Inc. is a global technology company providing a comprehensive suite of Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Health IT solutions for public, private, and non-profit Health and Human Services organizations. Its AI-enabled EHR platform supports community behavioral health, public health, and human services agencies by improving patient outcomes, optimizing workflows, integrating billing (RCM), and enabling advanced data interoperability. EnSoftek helps organizations deliver cost-effective, compliant, and high-quality care.Helping YOU save lives for 25 years!

