Hall County Reentry Court Celebrates Graduation of Two Participants

On January 8, 2026, the Hall County Reentry Court celebrated the graduation of two participants at the Hall County District Court in Grand Island, with Judge Andrew Butler presiding over the ceremony.

The graduation marks the successful completion of an intensive program that combines comprehensive behavioral health treatment, close community supervision, and a strong emphasis on accountability.

Reentry Courts provide an alternative pathway through the criminal justice system for nonviolent, drug-related offenders by utilizing a specialized, team-based approach within the existing court structure. These courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders, while also protecting public safety and increasing the likelihood of successful rehabilitation. This is achieved through the use of validated risk and needs assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives and sanctions, and a range of rehabilitative ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Angela Smith, Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 308-379-5473 Email: angela.smith@nejudicial.gov

Photo (L to R): graduate Shanda, Judge Andrew Butler, and graduate Isabel.