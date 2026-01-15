Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,145 in the last 365 days.

Hall County Reentry Court Celebrates Graduation of Two Participants

On January 8, 2026, the Hall County Reentry Court celebrated the graduation of two participants at the Hall County District Court in Grand Island, with Judge Andrew Butler presiding over the ceremony.

The graduation marks the successful completion of an intensive program that combines comprehensive behavioral health treatment, close community supervision, and a strong emphasis on accountability.

Reentry Courts provide an alternative pathway through the criminal justice system for nonviolent, drug-related offenders by utilizing a specialized, team-based approach within the existing court structure. These courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders, while also protecting public safety and increasing the likelihood of successful rehabilitation. This is achieved through the use of validated risk and needs assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives and sanctions, and a range of rehabilitative ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact: 

Angela Smith, Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 308-379-5473             Email: angela.smith@nejudicial.gov

 

Photo (L to R): graduate Shanda, Judge Andrew Butler, and graduate Isabel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hall County Reentry Court Celebrates Graduation of Two Participants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.