County Court Presiding Judges Designated for 2026

The presiding judge oversees county court services within the judicial district (§ 6-1459. Presiding judges). Key responsibilities include delegating administrative duties to judicial administrators and clerk magistrates in areas such as case management, facilities, personnel, and court records. The presiding judge also reviews county court audits to ensure compliance with accounting practices.

Liaison duties extend to the Administrative Office of the Courts, Supreme Court, Nebraska State Bar Association, local and state government agencies, and district media.

Additionally, the presiding judge organizes and chairs at least one meeting per year for judges, judicial administrators, and/or clerk magistrates within the district.

Presiding judges for 2026 are: