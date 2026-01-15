Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,145 in the last 365 days.

County Court Presiding Judges Designated for 2026

The presiding judge oversees county court services within the judicial district (§ 6-1459. Presiding judges). Key responsibilities include delegating administrative duties to judicial administrators and clerk magistrates in areas such as case management, facilities, personnel, and court records. The presiding judge also reviews county court audits to ensure compliance with accounting practices.

Liaison duties extend to the Administrative Office of the Courts, Supreme Court, Nebraska State Bar Association, local and state government agencies, and district media.

Additionally, the presiding judge organizes and chairs at least one meeting per year for judges, judicial administrators, and/or clerk magistrates within the district.

Presiding judges for 2026 are:

  • District 1 - Linda Bauer
  • District 2 - S. Colin Palm
  • District 3 - Timothy Phillips
  • District 4 - Marcela Keim
  • District 5 - Andrew Lange
  • District 6 - Frank Barron
  • District 7 - Ross Stoffer
  • District 8 - Kale Burdick
  • District 9 - Bryan McQuay
  • District 10 - Michael Mead
  • District 11 - Tanya Roberts-Connick
  • District 12 - Aaron Conn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

County Court Presiding Judges Designated for 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.