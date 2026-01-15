The University of Arizona Global Campus Project Management Program Earns PMI Global Accreditation Center Accreditation

GAC accreditation demonstrates that the curriculum meets internationally recognized standards and supports students in building practical, employer-valued competencies.” — Dr. Raj Parikh, program chair and assistant professor at UAGC

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) Bachelor of Arts in Project Management program has earned accreditation from the Project Management Institute Global Accreditation Centre (GAC) , the world’s leading specialized accrediting body for project management education programs. The accreditation is granted for a six-year term, the maximum awarded by GAC.GAC accreditation recognizes academic programs that meet rigorous global standards for curriculum quality, student outcomes, faculty qualifications, and continuous improvement. The designation affirms that the UAGC Bachelor of Arts in Project Management program is aligned with current workforce needs and prepares graduates with the knowledge and skills required to succeed in project management and related fields.“This accreditation reflects the commitment of faculty and academic leadership to delivering a high-quality, career-relevant project management program,” said Dr. Raj Parikh, program chair and assistant professor of Project Management and Supply Chain Management at UAGC. “GAC accreditation demonstrates that the curriculum meets internationally recognized standards and supports students in building practical, employer-valued competencies.”The PMI Global Accreditation Center accredits bachelor’s, postgraduate, and doctoral-level programs offered by accredited institutions of higher education worldwide. GAC accreditation signifies that a program is relevant, student-focused, and accountable, and that it prepares graduates to meet today’s market demands.Project management is increasingly recognized by employers as a critical professional competency across industries including business, technology, healthcare, construction, and public service. The UAGC Bachelor of Arts in Project Management program is designed to support working adults through flexible online delivery while emphasizing applied learning and real-world relevance.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

