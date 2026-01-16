UpSlide Appoints Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Optimization and Global Growth

Alexandra Chiaramonti

With her support we will intensify our commercial reach and client relationships, solidifying UpSlide’s position as the leading productivity platform for financial professionals around the world.”” — Julien Villemonteix

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UpSlide, the Microsoft 365 document automation leader for finance and advisory professionals, has announced the appointment of Alexandra Chiaramonti as its new Chief Commercial Officer. As the new CCO, Alexandra will be leading the company’s global growth and optimization through strategic execution.With over 17 years of experience, Alexandra has led teams across global SaaS and fintech companies. She contributed to Criteo’s international expansion, built go-to-market and product strategies at Teemo and GoBeep, and most recently led international expansion, go-to-market strategy and cross-functional revenue teams at GoCardless as Managing Director, International.Her background in scaling commercial organizations positions her to help UpSlide capture new growth opportunities as AI becomes increasingly central to how UpSlide’s clients create and manage high-stakes content.UpSlide is the leading AI-powered Office 365 add-in for financial services - helping investment banks, advisory, asset management and private equity firms produce top-tier deal content faster with AI and automation. For clients, this means they can spend less time on manual tasks and more time providing insights and strategic value.UpSlide CEO Julien Villemonteix said:“I’m thrilled to welcome our new CCO, Alexandra, to join us here at UpSlide. Her experience and drive are the perfect addition to our leadership team. With her support we will intensify our commercial reach and client relationships, solidifying UpSlide’s position as the leading productivity platform for financial professionals around the world.”As Chief Commercial Officer, Alexandra will lead UpSlide’s commercial strategy and company development. This appointment reinforces UpSlide’s focus on accelerating growth and innovation in AI and automation software, simplifying the way banks, advisory, asset management, and private equity firms function.Alexandra commented: “Joining UpSlide is an amazing opportunity to work alongside a team that has already transformed the way investment banking and advisory professionals operate. I'm thrilled to build on this foundation, drive global expansion, and advance financial services through cutting-edge automation and AI.”Ends -Notes to editors:About UpSlideUpSlide is an AI-enabled automation add-in for Microsoft 365, combining ease of use and reliability with premium setup, seamless integration, and high adoption for long-term success.For the last 14+ years, UpSlide has been helping some of the most well-known companies in financial and professional services to boost productivity, while improving brand consistency across their corporate documents.As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, UpSlide brings together expertise from the tech, finance and design fields to help clients like KPMG, UniCredit, BNP Paribas, Rothschild & Co., and many more to improve their processes and empower staff to focus on more rewarding, higher-value tasks.UpSlide is a certified B Corporation, upholding the belief that businesses should have a positive impact on society. For more information, visit upslide.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.