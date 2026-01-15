New Thriller 'Uncommon Goods' by Lee McCarthy Weaves a Gripping Tale of Heroism and Suspense

CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northern California-based author Lee McCarthy is proud to announce the release of her exhilarating new novel, “Uncommon Goods,” a page-turning thriller with thought-provoking themes of bravery, sacrifice, and dedication.“Uncommon Goods” shines a spotlight on the often-overlooked heroism of women working tirelessly and selflessly to ensure the safety of others. Packed with twists and surprises, readers are encouraged to "keep their head on a swivel" because nothing is as it seems. With intense action, gripping suspense, and a deep passion for liberty and security, the book thrusts readers into the perilous and high-stakes realm of counterterrorism.Reflecting on her inspiration, McCarthy credits her fascination with thriller, crime, and war stories from an early age for fueling her boundless imagination. Her love for the outdoors and tales of adventure perfectly blend into the pages of this captivating novel, creating an immersive experience for any enthusiast of the genre.“‘Uncommon Goods’ draws the reader in so deeply they can’t put it down,” says McCarthy. Through characters forged by courage and resilience, readers will not only be entertained but come to appreciate the critical roles women play in safeguarding people and nations.Gripping from cover to cover, “Uncommon Goods” is a riveting story of suspense and unpredictable turns that remains grounded in real-world dangers and the brave people who face them.“Uncommon Goods” (ISBN: 9781967458462) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $22.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:The lives and fate of hundreds of thousands of Americans and people abroad are threatened by diabolical twin plots; one by a bitter, narcissistic paraplegic, the other by a fanatical Jihadist. The two men play a game of one-upmanship to take control of the United States and the world in order to strong-arm the populace into a global dictatorship and one world religion. ICE Agent Jen Proctor, working undercover, flees for her life after obtaining the needed evidence to stop the horrific machinations about to take place. Backing up Proctor, is CIA Agent Conor Allen. As the clock winds down, Jen and Conor battle Mother Nature's fury to try and get the intelligence to Washington, D.C., and to convince a recalcitrant President of the United States of the imminent threat to the United States and her Allies.About the Author:Lee lives in Northern California where she writes for the pleasure of others. In her spare time, Lee, with her husband, tends to cattle, horses, and the daily chores of ranch life. She is an avid rider and hiker, and spends as much time outdoors as possible. For Lee, life, faith, and the opportunity to share her passion for stories on the written page exemplify the word joy.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

