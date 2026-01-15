Students invited to participate in annual Northwest Radon Poster Contest

For immediate release: January 15, 2026 (26-009)

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health is calling on young artists across the Pacific Northwest to put their creativity to work in the 2026 Northwest Radon Poster Contest. The annual contest is held during Radon Action Month and helps students learn about radon and why it can be harmful to health.

Radon is a radioactive gas that occurs naturally and can build up inside homes, no matter how old or new they are. You can’t see, smell, or taste radon, so testing is the only way to know if it’s there. Breathing in radon over time can cause lung cancer. It is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who don’t smoke and the second leading cause in lung cancer overall.

Who Can Enter and How

Students ages 9 to 14 in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon may enter the contest. Students must be enrolled in a public, private, or homeschool, or be part of a group such as scouting, art, science, or 4-H. Each student may submit one poster.

Posters must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on February 28. Winners will be announced by March 31. Contest rules, lesson materials, and entry forms are available on the Northwest Radon Poster Contest webpage.

Prizes

Students who place at the state level will receive:

First place: $100

Second place: $75

Third place: $50

One regional grand prize of $300 will also be awarded. First-place winners from each state will move on to the 2026 National Radon Poster Contest. All students who participate will learn more about radon and simple ways to reduce exposure at home.

Partners

The Northwest Radon Poster Contest is sponsored by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Nez Perce Tribe, Oregon Health Authority, Spokane Tribe of Indians, and the Washington State Department of Health, with support from the Northwest Radon Coalition and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 10.

