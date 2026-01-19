Regeneration and Falkirk Consulting Forge Partnership to Transform Legacy Mine Sites Across Canada

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regeneration Enterprises, Inc. (Regeneration) and Falkirk Consulting (Falkirk) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a strategic partnership to accelerate Canada’s recovery and production of critical and precious minerals and the industry’s transition to regenerative approaches for legacy mine restoration.

This partnership brings together two organizations at the forefront of reshaping how Canada addresses historic mining liabilities. Regeneration brings a pioneering model to remine waste to recover critical and precious minerals and restore ecosystems in partnership with Indigenous and local communities and government. Falkirk contributes deep expertise in complex project realization, including regulatory strategy, Indigenous partnership development, environmental management, water stewardship, permitting, and public affairs. Together, the partners are working to unlock opportunities to address historical mining impacts, return land to productive use, advance economic reconciliation, and support Canada’s critical minerals and clean-industrial objectives.

“Regeneration is committed to developing showcase sustainable minerals recovery and site restoration projects in Canada. Our Canadian partners in First Nations, government, industry, and civil society establishing global leadership in creating value from legacy mines sites” said Stephen D’Esposito, CEO and Founder of Regeneration Enterprises. “We have several sites under development and assessments across the country and the team at Falkirk has been invaluable to us in sourcing new metals recovery and restoration sites, we’re working in partnership on social, political and regulatory issues.”

“This collaboration represents the next chapter in responsible resource development,” said Jennifer Turner, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Falkirk. “Our partnership with Regeneration builds on shared values of environmental stewardship, reconciliation, and innovation. It positions Canada as a leader in regenerative solutions to mining’s historical challenges.”

Under the MOU, Falkirk serves as Regeneration’s preferred Strategic Partner in Canada and will support project development nationally. The partnership will jointly identify, assess, and develop legacy mine sites where re-mining, remediation, and restoration can deliver measurable benefits for ecosystems, Indigenous Nations, and local communities.

“Legacy mine sites can be repurposed and create value across the country —for metals recovery, land restoration and development, and community benefit,” said Gillian Davidson, Chief Sustainability Officer, Regeneration. “Our work in Canada demonstrates that addressing the past can unlock future value. Partnering with Falkirk strengthens our ability to scale regenerative mining across Canada and create projects that deliver lasting value for people and the planet.”

Through the partnership, Regeneration and Falkirk will collaborate on project identification, technical assessment, permitting strategy, engagement, and joint development agreements. Together, they will advance a pipeline of regenerative mining projects that support economic development, reduce long-term environmental liabilities, and align with Indigenous Nations’ priorities for land stewardship and shared prosperity.

About Regeneration Enterprises

Regeneration targets the growing inventory of legacy mine sites, both those in company portfolios and orphan sites where governments seek innovative approaches. We utilize new and proven technologies and methods to safely reprocess tailings, waste rock and water, and slag to recover minerals and metals. Earnings from the sale of these responsibly sourced materials help fund habitat restoration and transform former mine sites into ecological and community assets.

https://www.regeneration.enterprises/

About Falkirk Consulting

Falkirk Consulting is a Vancouver-based advisory firm specializing in complex resource project realization across Canada. Falkirk provides integrated expertise in regulatory strategy, permitting, Indigenous partnership development, environmental planning, stakeholder and community engagement, and public affairs. The firm works with project proponents, Indigenous governments, investors, and industry partners to advance sustainable development, build trusted relationships, and deliver projects that meet the highest standards of social, environmental, and economic performance.

https://falkirk.ca/

Media Contact

Lema Ghailan, Specialist, Public Affairs & Strategic Communications

Lema@falkirk.ca

604-961-7424

