A male Veteran’s journey through breast cancer

A testimony of strength and awareness

In a routine trip to the dermatologist, what was initially thought to be a minor cyst under the left nipple turned out to be something much more severe for Gene, an Air Force and Air National Guard Veteran. The dermatologist took a core sample upon noticing the skin color change, which led to an unexpected diagnosis: Stage 4 breast cancer.

The news came as a shock.

“I got a phone call telling me my simple little cyst was really breast cancer. I felt numb, but then my wife was having back surgery at that moment, and I was in the waiting room fighting off the urge to swear out loud.”

In his case there was a family history: his sister had died at age 77 from metastatic breast cancer, which underscored the seriousness of his diagnosis.

A grueling treatment journey

Treatment commenced promptly, beginning with medication and hormone pills. Eventually, a mastectomy was performed on his left breast, followed by 20 rigorous sessions of radiation therapy. As if these treatments alone were not enough, the journey on hormone treatments extended to an additional five years.

Yet, cancer’s grip extends beyond the physical body. It takes a toll on mental health, an aspect the Veteran keenly observed. In addition to receiving treatments through VA’s Community Care system, he received tremendous mental health support from VA.

“I used VA Crisis Line, who listened and were able to connect me with some very exceptional people who gave me some tools that helped me get through the worst moments,” he said. “I am still in contact with a wonderful VA therapist.”

Active duty and the battle within

His service record shows a dedicated and longstanding military career, spanning nearly 25 years of service. Enlisting in 1973, he served active duty in the Air Force for about a year before joining the Air National Guard.

However, grappling with the side effects of cancer treatment brought about new challenges. Nausea, diarrhea, burning mouth syndrome, mouth sores, loss of appetite and potassium deficiency were compounded by severe anxiety and depression. These mental health struggles became his toughest adversaries. In moments of despair, VA’s Crisis Line proved to be a critical support, providing essential mental health care even when answers were scarce. Today, he continues working with a VA therapist to manage his mental health.

Spreading awareness: A call to action

Breast cancer is often thought of as a disease that primarily affects women, but men are not immune to this devastating illness. To reach out to his fellow men, he shared his personal story on Facebook.

“Well gentlemen, I need to tell you something: Men get breast cancer too! What I thought was just a cyst under my left nipple turned out to be Stage 4 cancer. While I have been calling it chest cancer because that sounds more masculine, it’s really breast cancer and usually treated the same as for women, except in my case, as they feel I may not survive chemotherapy due to other medical problems. So, I just felt the need to put this out to you guys not to put off having things checked out. By the way, coffee is no help at all.”

Many responded to the post, lauding his courage for speaking out—a sentiment he found puzzling but true to his belief that men should be aware of breast cancer’s reach. According to his oncologist, 1 in every 150 breast cancer patients is male, a statistic that highlights the importance of timely check-ups and awareness.

His journey through male breast cancer is not just a testament to his strength but a vital message to all men: Breast cancer knows no gender. His courage to step forward and share his battle raises awareness and could potentially save lives. Let this Veteran’s story serve as a reminder of the importance of regular checkups and the support that VA can provide—not only for physical ailments but also for mental health challenges.

Veterans can reach out to their care teams for more information about cancer screenings or learn more at cancer.va.gov.