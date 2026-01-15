Fight winter’s chill with warming foods and drinks

Cozy and nutritious recipes to warm you from the inside out

When the nights are long and the days are cold, what we eat and drink helps us stay toasty and nourished. Some people may turn to soups and stews, while others reach for warming spices to bring the heat. Either way, this season is a great time to seek recipes that keep you cozy inside and out.

Soups and stews are a classic fall and winter food—and for good reason. They can be as easy or complex as you want, with nearly infinite variety. They make good leftovers and taste even better after the flavors have had time to develop. Need ideas? Here are a few to get you started:

Soups and stews are a great way to enjoy vegetables, legumes, lean proteins and whole grains. These foods are an important part of a healthy diet and they’re rich in fiber. Did you know that fiber isn’t only good for digestion, it also protects your heart? One serving of Three-Bean Chili has 19.5 grams of fiber, almost meeting the recommended daily amount for some people in just one meal!

Spice up your meals

Adding flavorful spices can also fight winter’s chill. Baked Pumpkin Oatmeal is a make-ahead breakfast that uses pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon to bring gentle warmth. For a savory option, try Indian Stir-Fried Cauliflower. This dish layers ginger, coriander, turmeric and chili for a complex (and delicious) flavor profile.

Don’t forget to stay hydrated! It’s easy to overlook drinking enough water when it’s cold outside, especially if you’re less active. Caffeine-free herbal teas or low-sodium broth are soothing options. For a quick and easy cold-weather drink, try hot water with roughly chopped fresh ginger. Slow Cooker Mulled Cider is ideal for holiday entertaining (or a cozy treat just for you). As a bonus, your whole house will smell like cinnamon! Soothing Spice-Infused Golden Milk gets its name from vibrant yellow turmeric. Try it before bed, or any time you need a little extra relaxation in your day.

For more nutrition tips, contact your local VA to speak with a registered dietitian. Want more recipes? Check out our whole collection of Healthy Teaching Kitchen recipes and cookbooks.

Also, see how you can combat cold weather this winter with nutrition to support a healthy immune system.