Wilshire Finance Partners Releases 2026 U.S. Real Estate Market Outlook

2026 U.S. Real Estate Market Outlook

Wilshire Finance Partners releases an analysis of performance trends and forward-looking expectations across seven commercial real estate sectors.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilshire Finance Partners, a private real estate finance and investment firm, today announced the release of its 2026 U.S. Real Estate Market Outlook, an analysis of performance trends and forward-looking expectations across seven commercial real estate sectors.

The report evaluates 2025 activity and provides projections for 2026 across Senior Housing, Behavioral Health, Medical Office Buildings, Warehouse & Industrial, Self-Storage, Multifamily, and Student Housing. Insights include sector-specific fundamentals, supply and demand dynamics, capital-market conditions, and implications for borrowers and investors navigating transitional or growth strategies.

“Many borrowers and investors are asking the same question: is the market resetting or recovering? The answer varies by asset class,” said Don Pelgrim, CEO of Wilshire Finance Partners. “This brief summary is designed to provide additional clarity - grounded in data and supported by what we’re seeing firsthand through our lending and investment platforms.”

The free report is available for download at https://www.wilshirefp.com/insights/articles/market-trends-among-real-estate-asset-classes#download-report-form and includes past performance and forward-looking considerations for investors looking for sector allocation and borrowers focused on acquisitions, refinance strategies, and value-add execution.

Wilshire Finance Partners is a real estate finance and investment company delivering Stable Income & Principal Protection™ for investors and certainty of execution for borrowers.

About

Wilshire Finance Partners is a real estate finance and investment company and the manager of the WFP Income Fund, WFP Income REIT, and WFP Opportunity Fund. We deliver capital solutions to borrowers and fixed income alternative investments for investors. As an immediate capital source, we’re able to provide fast and efficient small-balance bridge loans from $1 million to $10 million secured by real estate, including assisted living facilities, age-restricted facilities, independent living facilities, continuing care retirement communities, active adult communities, multifamily, and commercial real estate.

