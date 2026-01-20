Innovative Leadership Institute Appoints George B. Limbert as President of Innovative Executive Solutions

George B. Limbert Innovative Leadership Institute Logo

COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 7, 2026 , OH, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Innovative Leadership Institute (ILI) proudly announces the appointment of George B. Limbert, Esq. as President of Innovative Executive Solutions , a division dedicated to accelerating strategic transformation and measurable performance for organizations nationwide.Limbert brings a distinguished track record in executive leadership, legal strategy, and organizational transformation. His leadership experience includes serving as President and General Counsel of Red Roof Franchising and as a senior executive at a large construction company, where he drove growth, operational excellence, and cultural transformation.In his new role, Limbert will lead Innovative Executive Solutions in delivering world-class leadership frameworks, on-demand C-suite advisory, and AI-driven leadership programs. He will work closely with boards and executive teams to help organizations unlock their full potential, embrace innovation, and lead confidently in an evolving business landscape.“I am honored to join Innovative Executive Solutions and the Innovative Leadership Institute,” said Limbert. “Together, we will empower organizations to achieve rapid, sustainable growth and navigate the opportunities of an AI-driven world.”“George’s visionary leadership and commitment to operational excellence make him the ideal choice to lead Innovative Executive Solutions,” said Maureen Metcalf, CEO of ILI. “We are excited to welcome him to our team and look forward to the impact he will have on our clients and the broader business community.”Limbert is also the Founder and Partner of Limbert Sabol Law LLC, where he guides clients through complex business challenges and high-stakes negotiations. He holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Dayton School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business. He is an adjunct professor at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law and serves on several boards and industry organizations.

