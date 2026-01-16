Dermatologist Dr. Corinne Erickson Launches The Skin Pause Podcast to Ignite the Conversation Around Perimenopause

Dr. Corinne Erickson shares her expertise and the expertise of others in the perimenopause space

New Podcast to Launch January 20, 2026 on Major Podcast Platforms

This podcast is about empowering women with knowledge, validating their experiences, and helping them feel confident and supported in their skin.” — Dr. Corinne Erickson

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perimenopause isn’t just hot flashes and mood swings - - it’s also thinning hair, shifting skin, and a whole lot of unanswered questions. According to Dr. Corinne Erickson, MD, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Menopause Society Certified Practitioner, it’s also one of the most misunderstood, stigmatized, and under-discussed stages of a woman’s life.“I’ve treated countless women whose skin and hair concerns were brushed off as ‘just aging,’” says Dr. Erickson. “When I entered perimenopause and experienced these changes myself, it was both a personal and professional wake-up call. We need to do better - - and talk about it more.”That awakening inspired The Skin Pause The Skin Pause: Glowing Through It with a Very Peri Derm-atologist will debut January 20, 2026, and is dedicated to transforming the conversation around women’s skin health during perimenopause and beyond. The podcast will be available on all major podcast platforms.Created to shift the narrative from vanity to vitality, The Skin Pause delivers honest conversations, real-time learning, and evidence-based education about what actually happens to women’s skin and bodies during perimenopause. Blending medical expertise, practical guidance, and a dose of humor, Dr. Erickson tackles topics that are often overlooked - - or minimized - - in traditional healthcare settings.“Women deserve better information, better care, and more compassion during this transition,” says Dr. Erickson. “This podcast is about empowering women with knowledge, validating their experiences, and helping them feel confident and supported in their skin.”Through The Skin Pause, Dr. Erickson aims to remove stigma, foster open dialogue, and help women not just get through this season of life, but truly glow through it. Episodes you can expect include how to change your makeup routine as you age, cannabis and menopause; it’s a thing, and how physicians are pivoting to master the menopause mystery.Dr. Erickson has built her career at the intersection of medical dermatology, aesthetics, and women’s health. She is the owner of Georgia Skin Specialists and the founder of Clear Aesthetics MD in Atlanta, where she is widely recognized for delivering advanced, evidence-based care with a deeply patient-centered approach.

