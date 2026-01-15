Brain Treatment USA Releases New International Case Narrative and Research Summary on rTMS in Autism Studies

Exploring Family Perspectives and Ongoing Research into EEG-Guided rTMS Approaches

WIMBERLEY, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brain Treatment USA has released a new case narrative and research overview highlighting how repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) and EEG-guided rTMS approaches are being evaluated in autism research. The update reflects continued public and scientific interest in noninvasive neuromodulation and its potential to advance understanding of brain-based differences in autism.A recently documented family narrative from the Brain Treatment Center Newport Beach describes the experience of a father and son who traveled from South Korea to the United States to participate in EEG-guided rTMS sessions. According to the account, the family sought additional options after years of pursuing a range of supportive therapies for autism.In reflecting on their experience, the child’s father emphasized that his observations represent a personal perspective rather than a clinical outcome. He reported noticing changes over an eight-week period that he described as meaningful for his family, particularly in eye contact, communication, and fine-motor engagement.“Before treatment, my child’s eye contact would only last for seconds,” the father stated. “After the treatment, his eye contact lasts much longer, many times for the entire conversation. Not only does he look at me longer, but he really looks at me.”The father also described changes in his child’s responsiveness and expressive language, noting increased awareness, the use of new words, and more purposeful communication. Additionally, he reported increased interest and participation in drawing, writing, and cutting with scissors, tasks that had previously been challenging.The family emphasized that rTMS did not cure their child’s autism but described the changes they observed as notable within a relatively short period of time compared to prior interventions. These observations reflect the experience of a single family and are not indicative of broader outcomes, but they provide insight into how some parents describe their experiences with emerging neuromodulation approaches.rTMS is a noninvasive procedure that uses magnetic pulses to influence cortical activity. It is FDA-cleared for conditions such as major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Its use in autism, however, remains a subject of ongoing scientific research. EEG-guided rTMS—sometimes referred to as Magnetic e-Resonance Therapy (MeRT)—incorporates quantitative electroencephalography (qEEG) to help clinicians identify patterns in brain activity and individualize stimulation parameters.In addition to family narratives, researchers have examined rTMS through the lens of neuroplasticity. A peer-reviewed study published in 2015, Assessing and Stabilizing Aberrant Neuroplasticity in Autism Spectrum Disorder: The Potential Role of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, noted that “repetitive TMS affords researchers to design specific stimulation protocols that can modulate neuroplasticity, and such neuroplasticity-based brain stimulation interventions look promising.” The authors further reported that existing evidence suggests aberrant neuroplasticity may play a critical role in autism and proposed that mechanism-driven rTMS research could help deepen understanding of autism-related brain processes while encouraging further controlled trials.Brain Treatment USA notes that rTMS applications in autism are still being evaluated through ongoing research. The organization’s goal in releasing this summary is to support informed public discussion and highlight areas of active scientific inquiry that continue to shape future research directions.Brain Treatment USA supports a network of independently operated clinics specializing in noninvasive neuromodulation. These clinics provide FDA-cleared rTMS for depression and related conditions and participate in ongoing evaluations of EEG-guided rTMS approaches being studied in autism research. Brain Treatment USA does not make claims regarding the efficacy of investigational therapies.

