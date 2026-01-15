First Nations Market Housing Fund Announces Appointment of New Chair and Vice Chair

The First Nations Market Housing Fund announces the appointment of Kathleen BlueSky as Chair and Earl Commanda as Vice Chair, effective December 2025.

AKWESASNE, ON, CANADA, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The First Nations Market Housing Fund (FNMHF) is pleased to announce that the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure of Canada, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, has appointed Kathleen BlueSky as Chairperson and Earl Commanda as Vice Chairperson, effective December 2025. These appointments follow the retirement of Chairperson Michael Rice, who led the organization since 2022.

BlueSky, a Cree and Anishinaabe Ikwe from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation and Minegoziibe Anishinabe First Nation, is the CEO of Treaty One Development Corporation, overseeing the Naawi-Oodena development in Winnipeg, Manitoba. She holds an MBA from the Asper School of Business and has over two decades of executive leadership experience. BlueSky co-founded Wiijii’idiwag Ikwewag, securing Manitoba’s first Social Impact Bond in 2019.

“Kathleen brings a powerful combination of strategic leadership, financial expertise, and community-centered vision,” said Travis Seymour, CEO of FNMHF. “Her appointment as Chair reflects the Fund’s commitment to Indigenous-led solutions and long-term prosperity for First Nations communities.”

Commanda, a member of Serpent River First Nation, brings more than 40 years of experience in executive leadership, policy development, and strategic planning at various governmental levels. He has served as Chair of the Serpent River First Nation Economic Development Corporation Board and volunteers with the Community Housing Transformation Centre, supporting Indigenous housing initiatives.

“The Fund is honoured to welcome Earl into the Vice Chair role,” Seymour added. “His depth of experience and unwavering commitment to Indigenous-led governance will continue to strengthen the Fund’s mission and reach.”

The Fund extends its sincere gratitude to Michael Rice for his years of service and leadership and looks forward to this next chapter under the guidance of BlueSky and Commanda.

About the First Nations Market Housing Fund (FNMHF):

The First Nations Market Housing Fund (FNMHF) is a not-for-profit organization established in 2008 to support First Nations in their efforts to improve housing conditions and facilitate access to on-reserve homeownership. The Fund provides support for innovative financing solutions, training, and resources to First Nation communities, empowering them to develop sustainable homeownership programs based on their unique needs and aspirations.

For more information on the First Nations Market Housing Fund and its services, please visit www.fnmhf.ca or contact media@fnmhf.ca.

