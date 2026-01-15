Sue Tomat Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Lead with Empathy' with Chris Voss

Sue Tomat

QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Sue Tomat who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “Lead with Empathy”, alongside world-renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world.



In a time when trust is currency and human connection drives success, “Lead with Empathy" explores how today’s most effective leaders use understanding—not as a “soft skill,” but as a strategic advantage—to inspire teams, build loyalty, and achieve sustainable growth.



Sue Tomat has spent over 25 years supporting professionals to refine their thinking so they can make better-informed choices about how best to communicate and collaborate to achieve their goals. This includes coaching them to thinking empathically, independently and realistically. Inspired by Galileo Galilei since childhood, she encourages people to be discerning and do what truly works, which often involves challenging conventional approaches. She sees discernment as survival skill in the age of AI.



As the founder of GumLeafGreen, Sue has built a global reputation for delivering coaching, training and consulting services that transform how people think, communicate and collaborate. Her expertise is sought after by clients in all sectors and a wide range of industries across the globe. She works with a diverse set of individuals, everyone from directors and CEOs of listed public companies to students seeking internships.



Sue’s honours degree in law and over 10 years as a commercial lawyer in Australia laid some foundations for her expertise but also offered valuable insights into her own blind spots and how to improve. She finds joy in helping others excel and believes the greatest teachers are those who have lived the lesson, not just read or theorised about it.



Sue is also passionate about rewilding landscapes, including the land under her custodianship, to better support both wildlife and human communities. She enjoys spending time in wild landscapes with loved ones, including her whippet, to boost creativity, clarity and resilience.

Learn more at:

www.gumleafgreen.com



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Sue Tomat as a co-author of “Lead with Empathy.” The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, offering invaluable insights from Chris Voss, Sue Tomat, and other leading professionals on how empathy is transforming leadership and driving success on a global scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.