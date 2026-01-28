B. B. LeClere Receive International Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®

2026 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite Authors B. B. LeClere 2026 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite The Secret War of 1834 by B. B. LeClere 2026 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Independent Press Award recognized "The Secret War of 1834" by B. B. LeClere in the category of Cross Genre as a distinguished favorite.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence."The Secret War of 1834" by B. B. LeClereThe year is 1835, only twenty years after the war of 1812. The methods of war and medicine are crude compared to the standards of today.The United States is a new and struggling country, ill-prepared for a virulent outbreak that aggressively sweeps through the young nation, ravaging all in its path. Inadvertently created by a brilliant doctor at the edge of the western frontier, while researching Native Indian tribe medicines in an effort to save the lives of his family. Across a barely tamed America, where steamships and horseback are the fastest ways to travel, divergent people and bands of defenders come together to combat an enigma beyond their understanding. striving to outrun an enemy sweeping through the countryside, they must create new methods to find something, anything to stop the madness.How will our heroes be able to put aside differences, adapt and rise to the occasion?Can this young and struggling nation face down this macabre new threat?Will groundbreaking technologies turn the tide and contain the horror of these dead-like enemies?In 2026, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw a large participation from well established authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. Authors such as , Brad Feld, Judith Briles, Tony Jeton Selimi, Michael Pronko, Jack Fritscher, PhD, Nate Regier, PhD, Lawrence Kane & Kris Wilder, Greg Broadmore and Miriam Udel were among the winners list chosen from thousands of entries.Publishing houses included Forbes Books, Friesen Press, Historium Press, Johns Hopkins University Press, Mad Cave Studios, Northwestern University Press, Princeton University Press, She Writes Press, The History Press, and University of California Press."The 2026 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD recipients reflect the incredible momentum within the independent sector," stated Gabrielle Olczak, INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD President and Award Sponsor. "Independent voices are no longer just an alternative; they are leading the way in literary innovation. By highlighting these winners, we are celebrating a global community that refuses to be sidelined and continues to set new benchmarks for excellence."For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Distinguished Favorites, please visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2026-favorites ---ABOUT THE AUTHORSB. B. LeClere hails from northeast Florida with a pervasive fascination and love for history, science, fiction, good books and adventure, combining all of these elements into this story. “The stories we read and the stories we were a part of inspire us to write our own stories. This was written with the hope it inspires you.” ~ B. B. LeClereABOUT THE AWARDThe Independent Press Award (IPA) is a prestigious annual book awards program specifically designed to honor excellence in the independent publishing community. It is open to self-published authors, small presses, and university presses worldwide. The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ permits all authors and publishers, including the big five publishers, to submit their books for competition.Join us at the Awards Dinner & Ceremony on April 25th to celebrate the recipients of both programs as they receive their awards on stage. The ceremony is part of the BookCAMP event, a publishing industry conference held in the New York metro area, April 24-26, 2026, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

B. B. LeClere's Book Video for “The Secret War of 1834”

