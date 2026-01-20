NikoHealth Announces Strategic API Integration with sovaSage to Streamline End-to-End HME Workflows

NikoHealth

NikoHealth and sovaSage announce an API integration connecting intake, billing, and therapy management.

As HME providers continue to modernize their technology stack, interoperability is critical” — Michael Kutsak, CEO of NikoHealth

MIDDLETOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NikoHealth , the fastest-growing cloud-based automation platform for home medical equipment (HME) providers, today announced a strategic API integration with sovaSage , Inc., a digital health SaaS company focused on advancing sleep and respiratory therapy management.The integration enables secure, bi-directional data exchange between NikoHealth’s intake, order management, delivery, billing, and claims workflows and the sovaSage platform, including sovaFit™, sovaGuide™ featuring Jeanie™, and sovaStart™. Together, the platforms create a more connected, automated, and scalable experience for HME providers and their care teams.Eliminating Silos Across the Patient and Revenue LifecycleThrough this integration, critical patient, device, and operational data flows seamlessly from intake and delivery through billing and ongoing therapy management. This reduces manual data entry, minimizes errors, and ensures consistency across clinical, operational, and financial systems.By connecting NikoHealth’s automation engine with sovaSage’s patient engagement and therapy management solutions, providers gain greater visibility into the full patient journey, from prescription and setup to compliance and long-term therapy success.Supporting Better Patient Outcomes and Operational PerformanceThe combined solution supports:•Proactive patient engagement through sovaGuide™ featuring Jeanie•Data-driven mask fitting and optimization with sovaFit™•Streamlined virtual setup and onboarding via sovaStart™•Improved therapy visibility to support payer compliance and audit readiness“As HME providers continue to modernize their technology stack, interoperability is critical,” said Michael Kutsak, Founder and CEO of NikoHealth. “This integration with sovaSage connects operational automation with patient engagement and therapy management, helping providers reduce friction, improve efficiency, and deliver a better experience for both staff and patients.”William Kaigler, Co-founder and CEO of sovaSage, added, “Our integration with NikoHealth helps providers connect the dots between patient care, compliance, and revenue. By eliminating operational gaps, providers can scale more confidently while supporting better therapy outcomes.”Built for Scale, Security, and ComplianceThe API integration was designed with security and scalability in mind, supporting HIPAA-compliant data exchange and enabling providers to expand digital workflows without introducing additional operational risk.About NikoHealthNikoHealth is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for DME/HME providers. With a focus on innovation, seamless integrations, and scalability, NikoHealth simplifies operations and builds a connected ecosystem of next-generation tools that drive growth and efficiency for DME businesses.About sovaSage, Inc.sovaSage, Inc. is a digital health SaaS company focused on improving the management of sleep and respiratory therapy through intelligent automation, patient engagement, and data-driven workflows. The sovaSage platform supports HME providers, sleep labs, and healthcare organizations by enhancing adherence, streamlining operations, and improving clinical and financial outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.