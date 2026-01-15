Register for the Second Annual Maine Inclusive Education Conference on April 8

Registration is now open for the second annual Maine Inclusive Education Conference, scheduled for Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at the Augusta Civic Center.

This year’s conference theme is, “Reimagining Education: We Are Better Together!” The event will provide school communities (i.e., educators, administrators, families, and students) with the tools necessary to collaborate to support every student—particularly those with disabilities—to ensure that all students have the support they need to build inclusive, meaningful futures.

Hosted by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education, in collaboration with the University of Maine at Farmington, the conference will feature keynote speaker Paula Kluth. Kluth is a consultant, author, advocate, and scholar who works with teachers and families to provide inclusive opportunities for students with disabilities and to create more responsive and engaging schooling experiences for all learners. She is the author of more than 15 titles, including Universal Design Daily, 30 Days to the Co-Taught Classroom, Don’t We Already Do Inclusion?, and You’re Going to Love This Kid!: Teaching Autistic Students in the Inclusive Classroom.

Please gather a team of your school colleagues and join the Maine DOE in Augusta this spring! The cost of the day-long conference (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) is $185 for early-bird registration and $210 after March 1, 2026. Lunch will be included.

You may register for the second annual Maine Inclusive Education Conference here.

Are you engaged in inclusive work in your school or community? If so, the Maine DOE welcomes you to share your experiences at the conference! Please contact Tracy Whitlock, Maine DOE Special Projects for Inclusion Coordinator, at tracy.w.whitlock@maine.gov to learn more.