DHS Confirms Salmonella Infections Linked to National Recall of Live it Up Brand 'Super Greens' Powder

For Immediate Release January 15, 2026 Contact DHS Media, 608-266-1683

Eleven Wisconsinites sick, two hospitalized with Salmonella infection; consumers advised not to use product and monitor symptoms

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has confirmed 11 Wisconsinites have become sick, and two of them have been hospitalized, from Salmonella infection after consuming Live it Up-brand Super Greens dietary supplement powders.

Wisconsinites who have purchased the product are advised not to eat or drink it, to throw it away or return it, and wash any items or surfaces that may have been in contact with it. Anyone who has used this product should monitor for symptoms of Salmonella infection and contact a health care provider if symptoms become severe.

DHS is working with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Wisconsin Division of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP), and other states to investigate this outbreak. At this time, 45 people in 21 states have become infected with Salmonella after consuming the product. The first person in Wisconsin to become sick related to this outbreak reported symptoms that began on October 1, 2025.

Live it Up-brand Super Greens dietary supplement powder with expiration dates from 08/2026 to 01/2028 have been recalled by the FDA. This includes original and wild berry flavors. The supplement powder is sold nationwide, primarily online. See the FDA's recall notice for more information.

Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) is caused by Salmonella bacteria that are spread by eating or drinking contaminated food or water, or by direct or indirect contact with poop from infected people or animals. There are around 1,000 cases of Salmonella infections reported in Wisconsin per year.

The most common symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. In rare cases it can cause serious illness including bloodstream infections and death. Symptoms are most commonly reported between six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover from Salmonella infection on their own. Some people, especially children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems, may have serious symptoms that require medical treatment.

This investigation is ongoing. DHS will provide updates on the DHS outbreaks webpage.