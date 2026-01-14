When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 14, 2026 FDA Publish Date: January 15, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness - Salmonella Company Name: Spring & Mulberry Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Multiple Flavors of Chocolate Bars

Company Announcement

Raleigh, North Carolina (January 14, 2026) — Spring & Mulberry is updating their press release previously issued on January 12, 2026, to expand their voluntary recall beyond Mint Leaf to include additional flavors (see table below), due to possible contamination with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly individuals, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals infected with Salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, infection can result in the organism entering the bloodstream and causing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis. Individuals experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

The affected products were available for purchase online and through select retail partners nationwide since September 15, 2025. The recalled products can be identified by brand name (Spring & Mulberry), with the following identifiers: flavor name, lot codes, and box color. The lot code is listed on the back of the packaging and inner flow wrap. Please see an example of the packaging and lot code at the end of the release.

Product Name Lot Number Box Color Earl Grey #025258 Purple Lavender Rose #025259, #025260 Light Blue Mango Chili #025283 Orange Mint Leaf #025255 Teal Mixed Berry #025275, #025281, #025337 Purple Mulberry Fennel #025345 Burgundy Pacan Date #025261, #025265, #025267, #025268, #025339, #025343 Yellow Pure Dark Minis #025273 Blue

There have been no confirmed illnesses or adverse health effects reported to date. The potential for contamination was first noted after routine third-party testing conducted by the company’s contract manufacturer revealed finished product tested positive for Salmonella.

Because Salmonella can be difficult to detect and may appear intermittently, we are now expanding the recall beyond Mint Leaf in consultation with the FDA to include additional production lots made during the same time period on the same equipment. All other lot codes are unaffected by this recall.

Customers who have purchased the affected lots listed above should not consume the products and dispose of them immediately. Customers may request a refund or replacement by contacting Spring & Mulberry at recalls@springandmulberry.com with a photo of the lot code.

We appreciate your cooperation.

For more information or assistance, please contact: Spring & Mulberry

Customer Service

recalls@springandmulberry.com

