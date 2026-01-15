Parents Challenge Hosts 10th Annual School Fair on Jan. 24 at the Colorado Springs Event Center

Colorado Springs families are invited to attend this free event connecting families with 50-plus local resources for tutoring, sports, music and more.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A free event that hosts more than a thousand families each year returns to the Colorado Springs Event Center on Saturday, January 24. Parents Challenge invites El Paso County families to the Colorado Springs School Fair featuring more than 50 local vendors, resources, giveaways, games, Air O Sport and student performances. Families can drop in anytime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“At Parents Challenge, we believe students succeed when families are equipped, encouraged, and empowered to forge their own educational paths,” said Deborah Hendrix, the executive director of Parents Challenge. “This event is designed to make it easy for families to meet local schools in one place, ask questions and leave with real next steps.”

As part of National School Choice Week (NSCW), the 10th annual school fair brings together educational options from across El Paso County. This year’s vendors offer everything from private, public, charter, homeschool options, tutoring, early-childhood education and social-aptitude resources, to sports, outdoor programs, music and enrichment opportunities.

Event Details

● What: Parents Challenge 10th Colorado Springs School Fair

● When: Saturday, January 24, 2026 | 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

● Where: Colorado Springs Event Center (Palmer Park area)

● Cost: Free and open to the public

According to the NSCW website, National School Choice Week’s purpose is to inform, inspire and educate on the importance of school-choice opportunities in K-12 education. With Governor Jared Polis’s recent support of the federal, school-choice initiative, this year’s event holds a timely opportunity for Colorado families to learn more about their options.

As a school-choice organization, Parents Challenge works hand-in-hand with low-income families to empower them to select the best educational paths for their children – whether that’s public, charter, private or homeschool. Parents Challenge recently wrapped up a record-setting 25th anniversary year with more than $2.3 million in support and launched its first-ever branch in Pueblo and Teller County.

Since 2000, Parents Challenge has supported more than 1,500 low-income families and nearly 4,500 children by providing information, mentoring, tools, and financial resources that can include help with items like instrument rentals, sports equipment, homeschool supplies, or private tuition—depending on each family’s needs.

“Parents Challenge changed everything for our family,” said Victor Torres, whose family participated in the program. “The program empowered my wife and I to help our children pursue the best educational paths for each of them… Parents Challenge supports families personally; we can’t thank them enough.”

As part of National School Choice Week, Parents Challenge is also hosting a free-to-the-public, Parent Empowerment Session with Dr. Regina Lewis and her son, Major Dr. Charles Lewis, on Wednesday, January 21. The Lewis family will share about the power of active parental involvement as both Dr. Regina and Major Dr. Charles grew from facing poverty to achieving doctorate degrees. Visit this link to learn more and register for this free event.

Discover more about Parents Challenge’s impact on the lives of Colorado families at https://parentschallenge.org/.

About Parents Challenge

Parents Challenge is a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering parents to choose the best educational opportunities for their children. Through comprehensive support, including information, training, mentoring, tools, and financial resources, Parents Challenge equips families to make informed educational decisions. Find out more at https://parentschallenge.org.

