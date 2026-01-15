Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Gary Carter & Rare Vintage Card Sets Headline Miller & Miller’s January 25th Sports Auction

Lot #132 – Complete 598-card 1962 Topps Baseball set, fully graded by PSA with an overall set rating of 8.117 and ranked 7th on the PSA Current Finest registry. Estimate: CA$60,000–$90,000. Lot #129 – Iconic 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle baseball card, graded PSA 1 Poor and widely considered the hobby’s ultimate “holy grail.” Estimate: CA$25,000–$35,000. Lot #71 – 1943 NBC contract signed by Babe Ruth, featuring a PSA 10 Gem Mint “George H. Ruth” autograph. Estimate: CA$20,000–$25,000.

From cornerstone cards to game-used material, the January 25th Pre-1980 Sports Cards & Memorabilia auction presents pieces seldom offered in Canadian dollars.

The lineup of recently graded cards and fresh-to-market game-used sports material in this auction is what excites me the most.” — Ben Pernfuss

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A fully graded and exceptionally high-grade 1962 Topps Baseball complete set ranked 7th on the PSA Current Finest registry; one of the most important post-war baseball cards ever produced, the 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle; and a 1943 NBC contract signed by Babe Ruth with a PSA 10 Gem Mint autograph are among the headline lots in Miller & Miller Auctions’ Pre-1980 Sports Cards & Memorabilia auction, scheduled for Sunday, January 25, 2026.There are 316 lots up for bid across categories that include baseball cards, baseball memorabilia, hockey cards, hockey memorabilia, sports cards and sports memorabilia. This is an online-only auction with no live webcast portion. Lots will close in sequential order beginning at 6pm Eastern time on January 25. Bidding will be available through LiveAuctioneers and Miller & Miller Auctions.“The lineup of recently graded cards and fresh-to-market game-used sports material in this auction is what excites me the most,” said Ben Pernfuss, Consignment Director for Sports Cards & Memorabilia. “There’s an outstanding mix of pre-war cards, complete sets, and authentic game-used material that collectors rarely have the chance to acquire.”Leading the sale is Lot 132, a complete 598-card 1962 Topps Baseball set with an impressive overall PSA set rating of 8.117, currently ranked 7th on the PSA Current Finest registry. The set includes 50 PSA 9 cards, 74 PSA 8.5 cards and 464 PSA 8 cards, with most key Hall of Famers and rookies graded NM-MT or better. Highlights include Mickey Mantle, Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Lou Brock and Gaylord Perry, with the scarce high-number run averaging an exceptional grade of 8.3. It is the highest-valued lot in the sale and is expected to realize CA$60,000–$90,000 (all estimates in Canadian dollars).Lot 129 features the iconic 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle card, graded PSA 1 Poor. The Mantle remains the most coveted card in the legendary 1952 Topps set and is universally recognized as the hobby’s ultimate “holy grail.” This example is estimated to sell between CA$25,000–$35,000. “It is always thrilling to represent a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle, and Lot 129 is a strong eye-appeal example, recently graded by PSA,” Mr. Pernfuss said.Another marquee baseball item is Lot 71, a 1943 National Broadcasting Company contract signed by Babe Ruth for a series of radio programs. The two-page document is professionally framed and bears a bold “George H. Ruth” autograph graded PSA 10 Gem Mint. Ruth was to be paid $300 per episode, with provisions for increased compensation if the series extended. Estimate: CA$20,000–$25,000.Vintage hockey cards are led by Lot 124, a rare 1924 Champ’s “The Stanley Cup” cigarette card, recently graded PSA 2 Good. Recently uncovered from a cigar box after being stored for nearly a century, the Champ’s set is an exceptionally scarce Canadian issue. “The 1924 Champ’s hockey cards in the sale are a particularly special group,” said Mr. Pernfuss. “Recently uncovered from a cigar box, the set includes the key Stanley Cup card as well as Hall of Fame inclusions of Clarence Day and Howie Morenz.” Estimate: CA$8,000–$12,000.Also featured is Lot 133, the complete 1951–1952 Parkhurst Hockey set, the company’s first hockey card release and one of the most important sets in the hobby. The set includes the rookie cards of Gordie Howe and Maurice “Rocket” Richard, along with other Hall of Fame players, and is expected to bring CA$12,000–$16,000.Game-used memorabilia is strongly represented by Lot 62, a game-worn and signed 1974 Montreal Expos away jersey worn by Gary Carter during his rookie season. The Wilson-manufactured jersey displays outstanding authentic game use and retains Carter’s rookie number 57, worn only during that season. A JSA Letter of Authenticity accompanies the signature. Estimate: CA$10,000–$20,000.Rounding out the featured offerings is Lot 138, a Babe Ruth single-signed Official American League baseball inscribed to a young fan, Graham Adams, in the early 1930s. The ball has remained in the same family for nearly a century and has been authenticated and graded by PSA, with the autograph receiving a grade of 7. Estimate: CA$10,000–$15,000.“This sale offers collectors an opportunity to acquire established vintage cards, complete sets, and authentic game-used material from key eras in sports history,” Mr. Pernfuss added. “It is not a sale to be missed”.Here is a link to the auction catalogue: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-IWIDRX/pre-1980-sports-cards-memorabilia Internet bidding is available through LiveAuctioneers and www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in art, antiques, and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell.To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, call (519) 573-3710 or email consignments@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the Pre-1980 Sports Cards & Memorabilia auction scheduled for Sunday, January 25, 2026, visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com . Updates are posted frequently.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.