Heath Named a 2026 Advance Partner by SGA Natural Gas Association

Heath has been selected as a 2026 Advance Partner by the SGA Natural Gas Association (SGA).

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heath has been selected as a 2026 Advance Partner by the SGA Natural Gas Association (SGA), recognizing sustained investment in workforce development, training, and operational excellence across the natural gas value chain.Heath and SGA Natural Gas Association have collaborated for decades to boost workforce skills and operational excellence through joint training, thought leadership, and a focus on safety. The 2026 Advance Partner designation continues this strong partnership and highlights Heath’s active role in the SGA community. The Advance Partnership represents SGA’s most senior collaboration model—built on SGA’s pillars Share. Grow. Advance. —moves beyond one off training to scalable, enterprise level workforce capability that supports safer, more efficient utility operations.“Becoming an SGA Advance Partner enhances our ability to help the natural gas industry address real‑world challenges by sharing our expertise with SGA member operators,” said Carolyn Heath Haag, President/Chairwoman of the Board at Heath. “This partnership, first established by my father many years ago, is one I’m proud to continue and strengthen.”“Heath’s commitment to education, practical training, and technology innovation will help our members strengthen workforce capability and operational performance,” said Suzanne Ogle, President & CEO, SGA Natural Gas Association.

