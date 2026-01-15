Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller Sounds Alarm: Surge in Unsolicited 'Mystery Seeds' Hits Texas

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) today warned Texans of a sharp spike in unsolicited packages delivering unidentified seeds. As of January 15, 2026, TDA has already collected 126 packets this year alone, with reports surging dramatically since the agency's January 5 alert.

"These packages are pouring in faster and further than ever before," Commissioner Miller said. "They may look innocent, but the danger is real. One invasive species, pest, or pathogen could devastate Texas farms, ranches, natural resources, and food supply. We cannot gamble with Texas agriculture."

Since the resurgence of reports began in early 2025, TDA has coordinated seed package pickups in dozens of Texas counties. See a map of Texas counties where pickups by TDA officials have occurred here.

This echoes the nationwide "mystery seed" wave first seen in 2020, many tied to potential brushing scams. TDA is collaborating with state and federal partners to investigate origins, test contents, and ensure safe disposal. TDA is also working to determine if these shipments are disproportionately targeting Texas. Regardless of the motive, the biosecurity risk is serious: invasive plants, pests, or diseases could cause significant damage.

What to do if you receive unsolicited seeds:

Do NOT open or plant the contents. Keep the packet sealed in its original packaging. Contact TDA immediately at 1-800-TELL-TDA for safe handling and collection instructions.

"Texans need to stay sharp," Commissioner Miller urged. "Report every suspicious package. We can’t take any chances that might jeopardize our producers, the environment, or food security. Together, we can stop this threat before it takes root. Please report seed package deliveries to protect Texas.”

###