S.D. Highway 127 Scheduled to Close for Bridge Replacement Project Near Sisseton
For Immediate Release:
Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026
Contact:
Parker Riddle, Project Engineer, 605-882-5166
WATERTOWN, S.D. – Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, a bridge and box culvert replacement project is scheduled to begin over the Little Minnesota River on S.D. Highway 127 near Sisseton. This project will replace the existing bridge and box culvert structures.
During the project, Highway 127 will be closed to traffic for approximately three miles from the S.D. Highway10/Highway 127 junction to 116th Street in Sisseton.
A detour route will be posted utilizing Interstate 29. The Highway 127 closure is expected to remain in place until November 2026.
Young Gun Construction, LLC. of Ludlow, SD is the prime contractor on this $7.7 million project.
