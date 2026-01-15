AAID Announces Record Number of Dentists Earning Implant Dentistry Credentials at the 2025 Annual Conference
The AAID welcomed its newest class of credentialed members at the 2025 Annual Conference in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, November 15.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) welcomed its newest class of credentialed members at the 2025 Annual Conference in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, November 15.
"This year we saw a record number of dental professionals earn their AAID credentials," said Dr. Bill Holden, FAAID, DABOI, chair of the Admissions and Credentials Board. "The prestige and desirability of the AAID Associate Fellow and Fellow credentials continues to grow, as is shown in the size of this year’s class, as well as the large number of dentists currently working towards earning full Fellowship."
A full list of new Associate Fellows and Fellows can be found below.
In addition to newly credentialed members, the 2025 Honored Fellows were also introduced. These six credentialed members were recognized for their leadership, commitment, and volunteer efforts for the AAID as well as for their professional and academic work.
The Honored Fellows included:
• Dr. Craig Aronson • Dr. Mike E. Calderon • Dr. Joseph Field • Dr. James Gibney • Dr. Mario Silvestri • Dr. Jasmine Sung
AAID President Dr. Matthew Young also awarded four Presidential Citations for 2025. The citations went to:
• Dr. James L. Bush • Dr. Walter Chitwood • Dr. David Hochberg • Dr. Michael Wehrle
To view photos from the Fellow and Associate Fellow induction ceremony, please visit the AAID Photo Archive.
Associate Fellows
Yahia Aboul-Azm, BDS
Arnab Adhikari, BDS, BDS
Swapnil Chincholikar, BDS
Mireille Cruz, DMD
Paige Davis, DMD
Tabarak Salah Mohamed Aly Elyan, BDS
Walaa Hamza Mohamed, BDS
Manish Jadhav, MDS
Prabhjot Kaur, DDS, BDS
Michael Klausner, DDS
Syed Mubashir Ahmed, BDS
Sonya Shafique, DMD
Snehal Shah, BDS
Priyanka Somani, MDS
Maisoun Suleiman Salim Abu-Zaghlan, BDS, MSC
Caroline Tuttle, DDS
Sofiya Usman, BDS
Marc Cozzarin, DMD
Ayham Al Turk, DDS
Amanda Sheehan, DDS
Mohamed Aboelsaad, DDS
Phillip Acevedo, DDS
Sai Adigarla, DDS
Priyanka Agarwal, DDS
Ameen Alameen, DMD
Hajir Aldaod, DMD, BDS
Ghayath Alhalabi, DMD
Julian Alivia, DDS
Sondus Alkadri, DDS
Luke Allender, DMD
Abdulrahman Almalki, BDS
Danah Alradwan, DDS
Chaoukat Alsakati, DDS
Boris Alvarez, DDS
Katsuhide Arai, DDS
Gary Arrindell, DDS
Martina Assad, DDS
Oliver Austria, DMD
William Axtell, DMD
Hossein Azimi, DDS
Rajdeep Badwalz, DDS
Saikiran Bahadur, DDS, BDS, MDS
Michael Barno, DMD
Tony Barriere, DDS
Runaz Barzangy, DMD, BDS
Fernando Becerra, DDS
Amirali Behdani, DDS
Samy Boulos, DDS
Alan Bui, DDS
Corey Buring, DDS
Eric Cao, DDS
Luiz Carvalho, DDS
Vikram Chauhan, DMD
Gary Chike, DMD
Panhavut Chim, DMD
Angela Chiu, DMD
Richard Compton, DMD
Vikas Dahiya, DDS, BDS, MDS
Mouni Damineni, DDS
Bassel Dannan, BDS
Julie Delcorde, DDS, MSC
Erik Engelbrektson, DMD
Victor Esmeraldo, DDS
Naeem Etemadi, DDS
Ali Faiz, DDS
Matthew Ferguson, DDS
Michael Ferguson, DMD
Sumir Gandhi, DDS, BDS, MDS
Raul Garcia, DMD
Janz Gonzalez, DDS
Aaron Haag, DDS
Yoshiki Hamaguchi, DDS
Alexander Hang, DMD
Joseph Hannawi , DMD
Cherry Harika, DMD, BDS
Christian Harteau, DDS
Amel Hassan, DDS
Ola Hatem, DDS, MSD
Franco Hernandez, DDS
Michael Hess, DDS
Bryant Hoyos, DDS
Iman Janemi, DDS
Deborah Janfaza, DDS
Shaun Janvier, DMD
Hardeep Kaur, BDS
Mark Keresztes, DMD
Mike Kerins, DDS
Aoun Khan, DMD
Izaz Khan, DMD
Shan Khan, DMD
Subhash Kummari, BDS, MDS
Kevin Kunz, DMD
Gregory Lang, DDS
Mohammed Latifi, DDS
JiYeon Lee, DDS
Joosang Lee, DMD
Brian Leong, DMD
Ken Lim, DMD
Joseph Liu, DMD
Jennifer Magalhaes, DDS
Kevin Major, DMD
Chun Man, DDS
William Manolarakis, DMD
Ibrahim Masoud, DMD
Evan Matthysse, DDS
Yuriy May, DMD
Andrew McFarlane, BDS
Rolan Milutinovic, DDS
Hideo Miyamoto, DDS
Mohit Modgil, DDS
Walaa Mohamed, BDS
Benjamin Moore, DDS
Amir Mostatab, DMD
Taylor Mullaney, DMD
Mohamed Mussa, DDS
Neeka Nasrolahi, DMD
Trung Nguyen, DDS
Ali Nili, DMD
Daniel Norris, DDS
Sammy Noumbissi, DDS
Jonathan Odinsky, DDS
Okeysolom Oradiegwu, DDS
Hongying Pan, DDS
Dalvir Pannu, DDS
Jinwoo Park, DDS
Mohammed Pasha, MDS
Prasanthi Pattabhi, DMD
Mauro Perdomo, DMD
Adrian Perez, DDS
Tyler Phelan, DDS
Jacob Phen, DDS
Brian Polillo, DDS
Stephen Pou, DDS
Arslan Qureshi, DDS
Moses Rasberry, DMD
Whitney Reiakvam, DDS
Pauline Reilly-Lake, DMD
Steven Rodriguez, DDS
Thomas Rowe, DDS
Martin Ruelas, DMD
Christopher Rypl, DDS
Hamed Salhab, DMD
Samuel Samaroo, DDS, BDS
Sahba Sanami-Hesari, DDS
Deepti Sareen, DDS
Mathieu Savoie, DMD
Beau Schneiss, DMD
Diana Sensenbrenner, DDS
Aliaksandr Shabanovich, DMD
Husnain Shahid, DDS
Jiangyun Sheng, DMD
Zahir Siddiqui, DMD
Sarah Siddiqui, DMD
Hardeep Sidhu, DDS
Coleman Slone, DMD
Camden Smith, DDS
Mustafa Sodi, DMD
Svyatoslav Sokolovskiy, DDS
Thomas Spoonster, DDS
Alexander Stewart, DMD
Pradeep Sukumar, DMD
Garrett Swanson, DMD
Divya Swarup, DMD, BDS, MDS
Michael Taher, DMD
Marika Tamano, DDS
Ayano Tanaka, DDS, PhD
Cesar Tapia, DDS
Majd Theodory, DDS
Abdullah Tikreeti, DMD, BDS
Yoshiyasu Tomida, DDS
Allison Tran, DDS
Kenneth Troutman, DDS
Saurabh Uppal, DDS
Purvi Vadaliya, DDS
Emilia Vajda, DMD
Rohan Verma, DDS, BDS
Nasar Wadood, BDS
Guessy Wang, DDS
Xin Wang, DMD
Haitham Wehbe, DMD
Jelani Winslow, DMD
Adam Woods, DDS
Michael Wygant, DDS, MSC
Yuzo Yamada, DDS
Satoshi Yamamoto, DDS
Mitsuharu Yamazaki, DDS
Yinan Yang, DDS
Daniel Yeager, DDS
Erik Young, DMD
Fellows
Manoj Sundar, MDS
Sajid Syed, DMD
Mohammed Al-Guboori, BDS
Pedram Pakzad, DDS
Elizabeth DiBona, DMD
Guojun Ma, DDS
Sattar Syed, DMD
Scott Brookshire, DDS
Grady Scott, DMD
Delsaz Sultan, DMD
Bruce Bosler, DDS
Michael Cary, DMD
Tirakhsh Emadi, DDS
Andrew Farkas, DDS
Sangwoo Ham, DMD
James Martin, DMD
Dawud Muhaimin, DDS
Joshua Nagao, DDS
Nishanth Puchalapalli, DDS
Jeries Qoborsi, DDS
Purnima Sheoran, DDS
###
Founded in 1951, the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) is the first professional organization in the world dedicated to implant dentistry. Its membership includes general dentists, dental implantologists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, periodontists, prosthodontists, and others interested in the field of implant dentistry. As a membership organization, the AAID currently represents almost 4,000 dentists worldwide.
For more information about the AAID, visit aaid.com or call the AAID office at 312.335.1550 or 877.335.AAID (2243).
Matthew Switzer
American Academy of Implant Dentistry
+1 3123351550
matt@aaid.com
