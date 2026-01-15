AAID Announces Record Number of Dentists Earning Implant Dentistry Credentials at the 2025 Annual Conference

The AAID welcomed its newest class of credentialed members at the 2025 Annual Conference in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, November 15.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) welcomed its newest class of credentialed members at the 2025 Annual Conference in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, November 15."This year we saw a record number of dental professionals earn their AAID credentials," said Dr. Bill Holden, FAAID, DABOI, chair of the Admissions and Credentials Board. "The prestige and desirability of the AAID Associate Fellow and Fellow credentials continues to grow, as is shown in the size of this year’s class, as well as the large number of dentists currently working towards earning full Fellowship."A full list of new Associate Fellows and Fellows can be found below.In addition to newly credentialed members, the 2025 Honored Fellows were also introduced. These six credentialed members were recognized for their leadership, commitment, and volunteer efforts for the AAID as well as for their professional and academic work.The Honored Fellows included:• Dr. Craig Aronson • Dr. Mike E. Calderon • Dr. Joseph Field • Dr. James Gibney • Dr. Mario Silvestri • Dr. Jasmine SungAAID President Dr. Matthew Young also awarded four Presidential Citations for 2025. The citations went to:• Dr. James L. Bush • Dr. Walter Chitwood • Dr. David Hochberg • Dr. Michael WehrleTo view photos from the Fellow and Associate Fellow induction ceremony, please visit the AAID Photo Archive.Associate FellowsYahia Aboul-Azm, BDSArnab Adhikari, BDS, BDSSwapnil Chincholikar, BDSMireille Cruz, DMDPaige Davis, DMDTabarak Salah Mohamed Aly Elyan, BDSWalaa Hamza Mohamed, BDSManish Jadhav, MDSPrabhjot Kaur, DDS, BDSMichael Klausner, DDSSyed Mubashir Ahmed, BDSSonya Shafique, DMDSnehal Shah, BDSPriyanka Somani, MDSMaisoun Suleiman Salim Abu-Zaghlan, BDS, MSCCaroline Tuttle, DDSSofiya Usman, BDSMarc Cozzarin, DMDAyham Al Turk, DDSAmanda Sheehan, DDSMohamed Aboelsaad, DDSPhillip Acevedo, DDSSai Adigarla, DDSPriyanka Agarwal, DDSAmeen Alameen, DMDHajir Aldaod, DMD, BDSGhayath Alhalabi, DMDJulian Alivia, DDSSondus Alkadri, DDSLuke Allender, DMDAbdulrahman Almalki, BDSDanah Alradwan, DDSChaoukat Alsakati, DDSBoris Alvarez, DDSKatsuhide Arai, DDSGary Arrindell, DDSMartina Assad, DDSOliver Austria, DMDWilliam Axtell, DMDHossein Azimi, DDSRajdeep Badwalz, DDSSaikiran Bahadur, DDS, BDS, MDSMichael Barno, DMDTony Barriere, DDSRunaz Barzangy, DMD, BDSFernando Becerra, DDSAmirali Behdani, DDSSamy Boulos, DDSAlan Bui, DDSCorey Buring, DDSEric Cao, DDSLuiz Carvalho, DDSVikram Chauhan, DMDGary Chike, DMDPanhavut Chim, DMDAngela Chiu, DMDRichard Compton, DMDVikas Dahiya, DDS, BDS, MDSMouni Damineni, DDSBassel Dannan, BDSJulie Delcorde, DDS, MSCErik Engelbrektson, DMDVictor Esmeraldo, DDSNaeem Etemadi, DDSAli Faiz, DDSMatthew Ferguson, DDSMichael Ferguson, DMDSumir Gandhi, DDS, BDS, MDSRaul Garcia, DMDJanz Gonzalez, DDSAaron Haag, DDSYoshiki Hamaguchi, DDSAlexander Hang, DMDJoseph Hannawi , DMDCherry Harika, DMD, BDSChristian Harteau, DDSAmel Hassan, DDSOla Hatem, DDS, MSDFranco Hernandez, DDSMichael Hess, DDSBryant Hoyos, DDSIman Janemi, DDSDeborah Janfaza, DDSShaun Janvier, DMDHardeep Kaur, BDSMark Keresztes, DMDMike Kerins, DDSAoun Khan, DMDIzaz Khan, DMDShan Khan, DMDSubhash Kummari, BDS, MDSKevin Kunz, DMDGregory Lang, DDSMohammed Latifi, DDSJiYeon Lee, DDSJoosang Lee, DMDBrian Leong, DMDKen Lim, DMDJoseph Liu, DMDJennifer Magalhaes, DDSKevin Major, DMDChun Man, DDSWilliam Manolarakis, DMDIbrahim Masoud, DMDEvan Matthysse, DDSYuriy May, DMDAndrew McFarlane, BDSRolan Milutinovic, DDSHideo Miyamoto, DDSMohit Modgil, DDSWalaa Mohamed, BDSBenjamin Moore, DDSAmir Mostatab, DMDTaylor Mullaney, DMDMohamed Mussa, DDSNeeka Nasrolahi, DMDTrung Nguyen, DDSAli Nili, DMDDaniel Norris, DDSSammy Noumbissi, DDSJonathan Odinsky, DDSOkeysolom Oradiegwu, DDSHongying Pan, DDSDalvir Pannu, DDSJinwoo Park, DDSMohammed Pasha, MDSPrasanthi Pattabhi, DMDMauro Perdomo, DMDAdrian Perez, DDSTyler Phelan, DDSJacob Phen, DDSBrian Polillo, DDSStephen Pou, DDSArslan Qureshi, DDSMoses Rasberry, DMDWhitney Reiakvam, DDSPauline Reilly-Lake, DMDSteven Rodriguez, DDSThomas Rowe, DDSMartin Ruelas, DMDChristopher Rypl, DDSHamed Salhab, DMDSamuel Samaroo, DDS, BDSSahba Sanami-Hesari, DDSDeepti Sareen, DDSMathieu Savoie, DMDBeau Schneiss, DMDDiana Sensenbrenner, DDSAliaksandr Shabanovich, DMDHusnain Shahid, DDSJiangyun Sheng, DMDZahir Siddiqui, DMDSarah Siddiqui, DMDHardeep Sidhu, DDSColeman Slone, DMDCamden Smith, DDSMustafa Sodi, DMDSvyatoslav Sokolovskiy, DDSThomas Spoonster, DDSAlexander Stewart, DMDPradeep Sukumar, DMDGarrett Swanson, DMDDivya Swarup, DMD, BDS, MDSMichael Taher, DMDMarika Tamano, DDSAyano Tanaka, DDS, PhDCesar Tapia, DDSMajd Theodory, DDSAbdullah Tikreeti, DMD, BDSYoshiyasu Tomida, DDSAllison Tran, DDSKenneth Troutman, DDSSaurabh Uppal, DDSPurvi Vadaliya, DDSEmilia Vajda, DMDRohan Verma, DDS, BDSNasar Wadood, BDSGuessy Wang, DDSXin Wang, DMDHaitham Wehbe, DMDJelani Winslow, DMDAdam Woods, DDSMichael Wygant, DDS, MSCYuzo Yamada, DDSSatoshi Yamamoto, DDSMitsuharu Yamazaki, DDSYinan Yang, DDSDaniel Yeager, DDSErik Young, DMDFellowsManoj Sundar, MDSSajid Syed, DMDMohammed Al-Guboori, BDSPedram Pakzad, DDSElizabeth DiBona, DMDGuojun Ma, DDSSattar Syed, DMDScott Brookshire, DDSGrady Scott, DMDDelsaz Sultan, DMDBruce Bosler, DDSMichael Cary, DMDTirakhsh Emadi, DDSAndrew Farkas, DDSSangwoo Ham, DMDJames Martin, DMDDawud Muhaimin, DDSJoshua Nagao, DDSNishanth Puchalapalli, DDSJeries Qoborsi, DDSPurnima Sheoran, DDS###Founded in 1951, the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID) is the first professional organization in the world dedicated to implant dentistry. Its membership includes general dentists, dental implantologists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, periodontists, prosthodontists, and others interested in the field of implant dentistry. As a membership organization, the AAID currently represents almost 4,000 dentists worldwide.For more information about the AAID, visit aaid.com or call the AAID office at 312.335.1550 or 877.335.AAID (2243).

